International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251020/hungary-to-use-all-legal-means-to-prevent-adoption-of-repowereu-plan---szijjarto-1122993256.html
Hungary to Use All Legal Means to Prevent Adoption of REPowerEU Plan - Szijjarto
Hungary to Use All Legal Means to Prevent Adoption of REPowerEU Plan - Szijjarto
Sputnik International
Hungary will use all political and legal means to prevent the adoption of the REPowerEU plan on the abandonment of Russian gas starting 2027, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Monday.
2025-10-20T18:52+0000
2025-10-20T18:52+0000
world
europe
hungary
peter szijjarto
european union (eu)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/15/1118568059_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_3b5f51564726f68a86491cffdf91b933.jpg
"We will protect Hungary's energy security and preserve the results of the reduction in utility tariffs. We will not allow Brussels to impose a barbaric price increase on the Hungarian people. We will not allow the Hungarian people to have to pay many times more for utilities than they do now because of Ukraine. Therefore, we are using all political and all legal means to prevent the adoption of this law," Szijjarto said, following the meeting of EU foreign ministers. The EU also does not offer landlocked countries any exceptions or guarantees in case of their refusal of Russian gas, the minister added. "As for the alleged special guarantees for landlocked countries, there is no mention of them in this proposal. So the prevailing atmosphere and the spirit in which this proposal was drafted are completely devoid of any solidarity and attention to geography," Szijjarto explained.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251015/szijjarto-says-hungary-will-not-allow-anyone-to-dictate-on-energy-resource-purchases-1122964258.html
hungary
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/15/1118568059_82:0:2813:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a7576d11d7bd0b2cc3ad50c48b4f18e1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
hungary repowereu plan, eu russian gas
hungary repowereu plan, eu russian gas

Hungary to Use All Legal Means to Prevent Adoption of REPowerEU Plan - Szijjarto

18:52 GMT 20.10.2025
© Sputnik / Viktor Tolochko / Go to the mediabankHungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto delivers a speech at the high-level international conference "Eurasian Security: Reality and Prospects in a Transforming World"
Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto delivers a speech at the high-level international conference Eurasian Security: Reality and Prospects in a Transforming World - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.10.2025
© Sputnik / Viktor Tolochko
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Hungary will use all political and legal means to prevent the adoption of the REPowerEU plan on the abandonment of Russian gas starting 2027, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Monday.
"We will protect Hungary's energy security and preserve the results of the reduction in utility tariffs. We will not allow Brussels to impose a barbaric price increase on the Hungarian people. We will not allow the Hungarian people to have to pay many times more for utilities than they do now because of Ukraine. Therefore, we are using all political and all legal means to prevent the adoption of this law," Szijjarto said, following the meeting of EU foreign ministers.
The EU also does not offer landlocked countries any exceptions or guarantees in case of their refusal of Russian gas, the minister added.
Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto attends the Russia Energy Week forum in Moscow. October 15, 2025 - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.10.2025
World
Szijjarto Says Hungary Will Not Allow Anyone to Dictate on Energy Resource Purchases
15 October, 10:42 GMT
"As for the alleged special guarantees for landlocked countries, there is no mention of them in this proposal. So the prevailing atmosphere and the spirit in which this proposal was drafted are completely devoid of any solidarity and attention to geography," Szijjarto explained.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала