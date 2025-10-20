https://sputnikglobe.com/20251020/hungary-to-use-all-legal-means-to-prevent-adoption-of-repowereu-plan---szijjarto-1122993256.html

Hungary to Use All Legal Means to Prevent Adoption of REPowerEU Plan - Szijjarto

Hungary will use all political and legal means to prevent the adoption of the REPowerEU plan on the abandonment of Russian gas starting 2027, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Monday.

"We will protect Hungary's energy security and preserve the results of the reduction in utility tariffs. We will not allow Brussels to impose a barbaric price increase on the Hungarian people. We will not allow the Hungarian people to have to pay many times more for utilities than they do now because of Ukraine. Therefore, we are using all political and all legal means to prevent the adoption of this law," Szijjarto said, following the meeting of EU foreign ministers. The EU also does not offer landlocked countries any exceptions or guarantees in case of their refusal of Russian gas, the minister added. "As for the alleged special guarantees for landlocked countries, there is no mention of them in this proposal. So the prevailing atmosphere and the spirit in which this proposal was drafted are completely devoid of any solidarity and attention to geography," Szijjarto explained.

