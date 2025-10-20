https://sputnikglobe.com/20251020/israel-hamas-ceasefire-agreement-remains-in-effect---trump-1122990351.html

Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Agreement Remains in Effect - Trump

Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Agreement Remains in Effect - Trump

US President Donald Trump said the ceasefire deal between Israel and Palestinian movement Hamas remains in effect, commenting on Israel’s strikes on Gaza.

Answering questions on Board Airforce One, Trump said that the Gaza ceasefire is “still in place.” The US president said Hamas has been “quite rambunctious” but added that he thinks “leadership isn’t involved in that.”

