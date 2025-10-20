International
Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Agreement Remains in Effect - Trump
US President Donald Trump said the ceasefire deal between Israel and Palestinian movement Hamas remains in effect, commenting on Israel’s strikes on Gaza.
Answering questions on Board Airforce One, Trump said that the Gaza ceasefire is “still in place.” The US president said Hamas has been “quite rambunctious” but added that he thinks “leadership isn’t involved in that.”
05:15 GMT 20.10.2025
Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office, Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2025
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said the ceasefire deal between Israel and Palestinian movement Hamas remains in effect, commenting on Israel’s strikes on Gaza.
Answering questions on Board Airforce One, Trump said that the Gaza ceasefire is “still in place.”
The US president said Hamas has been “quite rambunctious” but added that he thinks “leadership isn’t involved in that.”
