Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Agreement Remains in Effect - Trump
US President Donald Trump said the ceasefire deal between Israel and Palestinian movement Hamas remains in effect, commenting on Israel’s strikes on Gaza.
2025-10-20T05:15+0000
Answering questions on Board Airforce One, Trump said that the Gaza ceasefire is “still in place.” The US president said Hamas has been “quite rambunctious” but added that he thinks “leadership isn’t involved in that.”
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said the ceasefire deal between Israel and Palestinian movement Hamas remains in effect, commenting on Israel’s strikes on Gaza.
Answering questions on Board Airforce One, Trump said that the Gaza ceasefire is “still in place.”
The US president said Hamas has been “quite rambunctious” but added that he thinks “leadership isn’t involved in that.”