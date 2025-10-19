https://sputnikglobe.com/20251019/gaza-death-toll-from-israeli-attacks-rises-to-51-since-ceasefire-took-hold--reports-1122989412.html

Gaza Death Toll From Israeli Attacks Rises to 51 Since Ceasefire Took Hold – Reports

Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip have killed 51 people and injured more than 150 others since the ceasefire came into effect, Al Jazeera reported on Sunday, citing medical sources in the Palestinian enclave.

On Saturday, the Gaza Strip government estimated that Israel had violated the ceasefire in the strip 47 times since October 13, leaving 38 people dead and 143 others wounded.The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian group Hamas, said that they had found the body of another dead hostage in the Gaza Strip and would hand it over to Israel on Sunday, if conditions allow.The Palestinian movement Hamas will pay a heavy price for every shot fired at the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) and every violation of the ceasefire in Gaza, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said."Today, Hamas will witness the determination of the Israel Defense Forces to protect its soldiers... We have instructed the IDF to take decisive action against Hamas terrorist facilities in Gaza. Hamas will pay a heavy price for every shot and violation of the ceasefire, and if this signal is not understood, the intensity of the response will increase," the minister said in a statement.Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has instructed the Israeli military to take "strong action" against Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip following reports of attacks launched by the Palestinian movement on Israel Defense Forces (IDF), his office said.On Sunday, the Times of Israel newspaper reported that Israel carried out airstrikes on Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip in retaliation for an attack on IDF. An Israeli military official told ABC News that Hamas carried out several attacks at Israeli military positions in Gaza.The ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas came into effect on October 10. On Monday, US President Donald Trump, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi, Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed a declaration on the Gaza ceasefire.

