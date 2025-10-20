International
No Decision Made on Tomahawk Deliveries to Ukraine - Vance
No Decision Made on Tomahawk Deliveries to Ukraine - Vance
US Vice President JD Vance, commenting on the possibility of supplying Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine, said US President Donald Trump seeks to first and foremost ensure the interests of his country.
"The President of the United States is trying to ensure that America's security is taken care of first, and obviously that means that we need to have the critical weapon systems for our own military, for our own troops. So that that's what the President is focused on," Vance told the press pool.
No Decision Made on Tomahawk Deliveries to Ukraine - Vance

05:01 GMT 20.10.2025 (Updated: 05:02 GMT 20.10.2025)
Vice President JD Vance listens as President Donald Trump speaks before a lunch with Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, in Washington
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Vice President JD Vance, commenting on the possibility of supplying Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine, said US President Donald Trump seeks to first and foremost ensure the interests of his country.
"The President of the United States is trying to ensure that America's security is taken care of first, and obviously that means that we need to have the critical weapon systems for our own military, for our own troops. So that that's what the President is focused on," Vance told the press pool.
