https://sputnikglobe.com/20251020/no-decision-made-on-tomahawk-deliveris-to-ukraine---vance-1122990036.html
No Decision Made on Tomahawk Deliveries to Ukraine - Vance
No Decision Made on Tomahawk Deliveries to Ukraine - Vance
Sputnik International
US Vice President JD Vance, commenting on the possibility of supplying Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine, said US President Donald Trump seeks to first and foremost ensure the interests of his country.
2025-10-20T05:01+0000
2025-10-20T05:01+0000
2025-10-20T05:02+0000
world
us
jd vance
donald trump
ukraine
tomahawk
ukraine crisis
us arms for ukraine
ukrainian conflict
proxy war
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/14/1122990107_0:49:2866:1661_1920x0_80_0_0_fe4631240933b1546fb46119f8657425.jpg
"The President of the United States is trying to ensure that America's security is taken care of first, and obviously that means that we need to have the critical weapon systems for our own military, for our own troops. So that that's what the President is focused on," Vance told the press pool.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251018/trump-rejects-zelenskys-tomahawk-request--reports-1122981840.html
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/14/1122990107_111:0:2840:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_120d3050295fe1db230880c4c4889bb1.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
cruise missiles, proxy war, ukraine war, russia's winning, long range, tomahawk, trump-zelenskyy
cruise missiles, proxy war, ukraine war, russia's winning, long range, tomahawk, trump-zelenskyy
No Decision Made on Tomahawk Deliveries to Ukraine - Vance
05:01 GMT 20.10.2025 (Updated: 05:02 GMT 20.10.2025)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Vice President JD Vance, commenting on the possibility of supplying Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine, said US President Donald Trump seeks to first and foremost ensure the interests of his country.
"The President of the United States is trying to ensure that America's security is taken care of first, and obviously that means that we need to have the critical weapon systems for our own military, for our own troops. So that that's what the President is focused on," Vance told the press pool.