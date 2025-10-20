https://sputnikglobe.com/20251020/no-decision-made-on-tomahawk-deliveris-to-ukraine---vance-1122990036.html

No Decision Made on Tomahawk Deliveries to Ukraine - Vance

US Vice President JD Vance, commenting on the possibility of supplying Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine, said US President Donald Trump seeks to first and foremost ensure the interests of his country.

"The President of the United States is trying to ensure that America's security is taken care of first, and obviously that means that we need to have the critical weapon systems for our own military, for our own troops. So that that's what the President is focused on," Vance told the press pool.

