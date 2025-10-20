https://sputnikglobe.com/20251020/russian-forces-break-through-ukrainian-defenses-near-novopavlovka-in-dpr--dpr-head-1122991633.html

Russian Forces Break Through Ukrainian Defenses Near Novopavlovka in DPR – DPR Head

Russian Forces Break Through Ukrainian Defenses Near Novopavlovka in DPR – DPR Head

Sputnik International

Russian forces have broken through the multi-layered defenses of the Ukrainian armed forces near Novopavlovka in the Krasnoarmeysk direction in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), DPR head Denis Pushilin said.

2025-10-20T09:26+0000

2025-10-20T09:26+0000

2025-10-20T09:26+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

denis pushilin

russia

ukraine

dpr

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/11/1121199175_0:187:2978:1862_1920x0_80_0_0_2b20403aad98796d4e2c9a295d64658f.jpg

"In the Krasnoarmeysk direction, our troops broke through a rather strong defensive line near Novopavlovka. It was multi-layered - including minefields, reinforced concrete fortifications, anti-tank ditches, and a highly branched network of underground passages. The enemy could have held the line there much longer if not for the skillful actions of our units," Pushilin told Russian media. Russian units have also secured positions in Yampol in the DPR, Pushilin added. Heavy fighting has erupted in the city of Krasnoarmeysk in the DPR, but Russian forces continue to advance along a railroad junction, Pushilin added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251019/russian-forces-liberate-chunyshyno-in-donbass-poltavka-in-zaporozhye---mod-1122989063.html

russia

ukraine

dpr

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian forces have broken through the multi-layered defenses of the ukrainian armed forces near novopavlovka in the krasnoarmeysk direction in the donetsk people's republic (dpr), dpr head denis pushilin said.