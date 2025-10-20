https://sputnikglobe.com/20251020/russian-forces-break-through-ukrainian-defenses-near-novopavlovka-in-dpr--dpr-head-1122991633.html
Russian Forces Break Through Ukrainian Defenses Near Novopavlovka in DPR – DPR Head
Russian Forces Break Through Ukrainian Defenses Near Novopavlovka in DPR – DPR Head
Sputnik International
Russian forces have broken through the multi-layered defenses of the Ukrainian armed forces near Novopavlovka in the Krasnoarmeysk direction in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), DPR head Denis Pushilin said.
2025-10-20T09:26+0000
2025-10-20T09:26+0000
2025-10-20T09:26+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
denis pushilin
russia
ukraine
dpr
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/11/1121199175_0:187:2978:1862_1920x0_80_0_0_2b20403aad98796d4e2c9a295d64658f.jpg
"In the Krasnoarmeysk direction, our troops broke through a rather strong defensive line near Novopavlovka. It was multi-layered - including minefields, reinforced concrete fortifications, anti-tank ditches, and a highly branched network of underground passages. The enemy could have held the line there much longer if not for the skillful actions of our units," Pushilin told Russian media. Russian units have also secured positions in Yampol in the DPR, Pushilin added. Heavy fighting has erupted in the city of Krasnoarmeysk in the DPR, but Russian forces continue to advance along a railroad junction, Pushilin added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251019/russian-forces-liberate-chunyshyno-in-donbass-poltavka-in-zaporozhye---mod-1122989063.html
russia
ukraine
dpr
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/11/1121199175_124:0:2855:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_85a9a74cf707c985c42d5a2b024f1c45.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russian forces have broken through the multi-layered defenses of the ukrainian armed forces near novopavlovka in the krasnoarmeysk direction in the donetsk people's republic (dpr), dpr head denis pushilin said.
russian forces have broken through the multi-layered defenses of the ukrainian armed forces near novopavlovka in the krasnoarmeysk direction in the donetsk people's republic (dpr), dpr head denis pushilin said.
Russian Forces Break Through Ukrainian Defenses Near Novopavlovka in DPR – DPR Head
Russian forces have broken through the multi-layered defenses of the Ukrainian armed forces near Novopavlovka in the Krasnoarmeysk direction in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), DPR head Denis Pushilin said.
"In the Krasnoarmeysk direction, our troops broke through a rather strong defensive line near Novopavlovka. It was multi-layered - including minefields, reinforced concrete fortifications, anti-tank ditches, and a highly branched network of underground passages. The enemy could have held the line there much longer if not for the skillful actions of our units," Pushilin told Russian media.
Russian units have also secured positions in Yampol in the DPR, Pushilin added.
"The enemy is doing everything possible to hold their positions in Yampol. Our units have secured the outskirts of Yampol itself and continue advancing. The enemy’s resistance is not accidental, because once Yampol is liberated, all supply routes to Krasnyi Lyman [Lyman] will be cut off for them," he said.
Heavy fighting has erupted in the city of Krasnoarmeysk in the DPR, but Russian forces continue to advance along a railroad junction, Pushilin added.