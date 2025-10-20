International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251020/russian-forces-break-through-ukrainian-defenses-near-novopavlovka-in-dpr--dpr-head-1122991633.html
Russian Forces Break Through Ukrainian Defenses Near Novopavlovka in DPR – DPR Head
Russian Forces Break Through Ukrainian Defenses Near Novopavlovka in DPR – DPR Head
Sputnik International
Russian forces have broken through the multi-layered defenses of the Ukrainian armed forces near Novopavlovka in the Krasnoarmeysk direction in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), DPR head Denis Pushilin said.
2025-10-20T09:26+0000
2025-10-20T09:26+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
denis pushilin
russia
ukraine
dpr
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/11/1121199175_0:187:2978:1862_1920x0_80_0_0_2b20403aad98796d4e2c9a295d64658f.jpg
"In the Krasnoarmeysk direction, our troops broke through a rather strong defensive line near Novopavlovka. It was multi-layered - including minefields, reinforced concrete fortifications, anti-tank ditches, and a highly branched network of underground passages. The enemy could have held the line there much longer if not for the skillful actions of our units," Pushilin told Russian media. Russian units have also secured positions in Yampol in the DPR, Pushilin added. Heavy fighting has erupted in the city of Krasnoarmeysk in the DPR, but Russian forces continue to advance along a railroad junction, Pushilin added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251019/russian-forces-liberate-chunyshyno-in-donbass-poltavka-in-zaporozhye---mod-1122989063.html
russia
ukraine
dpr
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/11/1121199175_124:0:2855:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_85a9a74cf707c985c42d5a2b024f1c45.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian forces have broken through the multi-layered defenses of the ukrainian armed forces near novopavlovka in the krasnoarmeysk direction in the donetsk people's republic (dpr), dpr head denis pushilin said.
russian forces have broken through the multi-layered defenses of the ukrainian armed forces near novopavlovka in the krasnoarmeysk direction in the donetsk people's republic (dpr), dpr head denis pushilin said.

Russian Forces Break Through Ukrainian Defenses Near Novopavlovka in DPR – DPR Head

09:26 GMT 20.10.2025
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankRussian servicemen walk along a road in the town of Selidovo
Russian servicemen walk along a road in the town of Selidovo - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.10.2025
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Russian forces have broken through the multi-layered defenses of the Ukrainian armed forces near Novopavlovka in the Krasnoarmeysk direction in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), DPR head Denis Pushilin said.
"In the Krasnoarmeysk direction, our troops broke through a rather strong defensive line near Novopavlovka. It was multi-layered - including minefields, reinforced concrete fortifications, anti-tank ditches, and a highly branched network of underground passages. The enemy could have held the line there much longer if not for the skillful actions of our units," Pushilin told Russian media.
Russian units have also secured positions in Yampol in the DPR, Pushilin added.
"The enemy is doing everything possible to hold their positions in Yampol. Our units have secured the outskirts of Yampol itself and continue advancing. The enemy’s resistance is not accidental, because once Yampol is liberated, all supply routes to Krasnyi Lyman [Lyman] will be cut off for them," he said.
Heavy fighting has erupted in the city of Krasnoarmeysk in the DPR, but Russian forces continue to advance along a railroad junction, Pushilin added.
Russian servicemen of the 275th self-propelled artillery regiment, 1st Guards Tank Army of the West group of forces, fire a BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher towards Ukrainian positions - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.10.2025
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Forces Liberate Chunyshyno in Donbass, Poltavka in Zaporozhye - MoD
Yesterday, 09:44 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала