https://sputnikglobe.com/20251019/russian-forces-liberate-chunyshyno-in-donbass-poltavka-in-zaporozhye---mod-1122989063.html
Russian Forces Liberate Chunyshyno in Donbass, Poltavka in Zaporozhye - MoD
Russian Forces Liberate Chunyshyno in Donbass, Poltavka in Zaporozhye - MoD
Sputnik International
Russian armed forces have taken control of the Chunyshyno settlement in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and Poltavka in the Zaporozhye region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
2025-10-19T09:44+0000
2025-10-19T09:44+0000
2025-10-19T09:44+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
zaporozhye
donbass
russian defense ministry
high mobility artillery rocket system (himars)
hmmwv
russian armed forces
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/08/1119289697_0:207:3272:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f548a6a23ae2462b4c749e49797c42ad.jpg
"Battlegroup Tsentr, as a result of active offensive actions, have liberated the settlement of Chunyshyno in the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said. Russia's Battlegroup Vostok continued to advance into the depth of the Ukrainian defenses and took control of the settlement of Poltavka in the Zaporozhye region, the defense ministry added.Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated up to 485 Ukrainian military personnel over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said.Russia's Battlegroup Sever has eliminated over 210 Ukrainian soldiers, three armored combat vehicles, 12 motor vehicles, two artillery guns, including one 155-mm Bogdana self-propelled howitzer, a US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and two materiel depots, the ministry said.Russia's Battlegroup Vostok has eliminated over 380 Ukrainian fighters, four combat armored vehicle, 11 motor vehicles, three field artillery guns and a materiel depot.Russia's Battlegroup Yug has eliminated up to 205 Ukrainian soldiers, two tanks, a Kozak armored combat vehicle, nine pickup trucks, a field artillery gun, including one US-made М113 armored personnel carrier, an HMMWV armored vehicle, a MaxxPro armored vehicle, a US-made AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery station and three materiel depots.Russia's Battlegroup Zapad has eliminated up to 230 Ukrainian fighters, a tank, two armored combat vehicles, 28 motor vehicles, an artillery gun, 11 electronic warfare stations and four ammunition depots.Russia's Battlegroup Dnepr has eliminated over 90 Ukrainian military servicepeople in the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, as well as 14 motor vehicles, three artillery guns, one P-18 radar station, two electronic warfare stations and a materiel depot, the ministry said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251017/russian-forces-liberate-peschanoye-tykhoe-settlements-in-kharkov-region---mod-1122978608.html
russia
zaporozhye
donbass
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/08/1119289697_146:0:2877:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_361f4bd60664ed5e318f9fcb73c15964.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russian forces, russian armed forces, russian defense ministry, zaporozhye region, donetsk people's republic
russian forces, russian armed forces, russian defense ministry, zaporozhye region, donetsk people's republic
Russian Forces Liberate Chunyshyno in Donbass, Poltavka in Zaporozhye - MoD
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian armed forces have taken control of the Chunyshyno settlement in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and Poltavka in the Zaporozhye region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"Battlegroup Tsentr, as a result of active offensive actions, have liberated the settlement of Chunyshyno in the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said.
Russia's Battlegroup Vostok continued to advance into the depth of the Ukrainian defenses and took control of the settlement of Poltavka in the Zaporozhye region, the defense ministry added.
Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated up to 485 Ukrainian military personnel over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"The Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 485 servicepeople, a tank, a Kozak armored combat vehicle, six motor vehicles and an artillery gun," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia's Battlegroup Sever has eliminated over 210 Ukrainian soldiers, three armored combat vehicles, 12 motor vehicles, two artillery guns, including one 155-mm Bogdana self-propelled howitzer, a US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system
and two materiel depots, the ministry said.
Russia's Battlegroup Vostok has eliminated over 380 Ukrainian fighters, four combat armored vehicle, 11 motor vehicles, three field artillery guns and a materiel depot.
Russia's Battlegroup Yug has eliminated up to 205 Ukrainian soldiers, two tanks, a Kozak armored combat vehicle, nine pickup trucks, a field artillery gun, including one US-made М113 armored personnel carrier, an HMMWV armored vehicle, a MaxxPro armored vehicle
, a US-made AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery station and three materiel depots.
Russia's Battlegroup Zapad has eliminated up to 230 Ukrainian fighters, a tank, two armored combat vehicles, 28 motor vehicles, an artillery gun, 11 electronic warfare stations and four ammunition depots.
Russia's Battlegroup Dnepr has eliminated over 90 Ukrainian military servicepeople in the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, as well as 14 motor vehicles, three artillery guns, one P-18 radar station, two electronic warfare stations and a materiel depot, the ministry said.