Russian Forces Liberate Chunyshyno in Donbass, Poltavka in Zaporozhye - MoD

Russian armed forces have taken control of the Chunyshyno settlement in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and Poltavka in the Zaporozhye region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

"Battlegroup Tsentr, as a result of active offensive actions, have liberated the settlement of Chunyshyno in the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said. Russia's Battlegroup Vostok continued to advance into the depth of the Ukrainian defenses and took control of the settlement of Poltavka in the Zaporozhye region, the defense ministry added.Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated up to 485 Ukrainian military personnel over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said.Russia's Battlegroup Sever has eliminated over 210 Ukrainian soldiers, three armored combat vehicles, 12 motor vehicles, two artillery guns, including one 155-mm Bogdana self-propelled howitzer, a US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and two materiel depots, the ministry said.Russia's Battlegroup Vostok has eliminated over 380 Ukrainian fighters, four combat armored vehicle, 11 motor vehicles, three field artillery guns and a materiel depot.Russia's Battlegroup Yug has eliminated up to 205 Ukrainian soldiers, two tanks, a Kozak armored combat vehicle, nine pickup trucks, a field artillery gun, including one US-made М113 armored personnel carrier, an HMMWV armored vehicle, a MaxxPro armored vehicle, a US-made AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery station and three materiel depots.Russia's Battlegroup Zapad has eliminated up to 230 Ukrainian fighters, a tank, two armored combat vehicles, 28 motor vehicles, an artillery gun, 11 electronic warfare stations and four ammunition depots.Russia's Battlegroup Dnepr has eliminated over 90 Ukrainian military servicepeople in the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, as well as 14 motor vehicles, three artillery guns, one P-18 radar station, two electronic warfare stations and a materiel depot, the ministry said.

