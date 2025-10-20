International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251020/russian-forces-take-control-of-lenino-settlement-in-donetsk-peoples-republic-1122991830.html
Russian Forces Take Control of Lenino Settlement in Donetsk People's Republic
Russian Forces Take Control of Lenino Settlement in Donetsk People's Republic
Sputnik International
Russia's Tsentr battlegroup took control of the settlement of Lenino in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
2025-10-20T10:13+0000
2025-10-20T10:13+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
russian defense ministry
ukraine
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/1a/1122494293_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_54b74f458f33c63458c070fad0486622.jpg
"As a result of active offensive operations, units of the Tsentr battlegroup liberated the settlement of Lenino in the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said in a statement.Russia's Tsentr battlegroup has eliminated up to 510 Ukrainian military personnel in the past day, the ministry added."The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to 510 servicepeople, four combat armored vehicles, six cars and three artillery pieces," the ministry said in a statement.Russia's Zapad battlegroup has eliminated up to 230 Ukrainian military personnel, while the Yug battlegroup has eliminated up to 220 soldiers. Russia's Vostok battlegroup eliminated more than 350 Ukrainian soldiers and the Sever battlegroup has eliminated over 200 Ukrainian servicepeople in the past day.Additionally, the Russian armed forces have damaged energy facilities that support the operation of Ukrainian defense industry complex enterprises, the statement read.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251013/russia-takes-control-of-several-settlements-in-donetsk-peoples-republic-and-in-kharkov-region-1122952253.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/1a/1122494293_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_70ae467ab8985e924fe5f16d101d34c0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
special military operation, donetsk people's republic, russian armed forces
special military operation, donetsk people's republic, russian armed forces

Russian Forces Take Control of Lenino Settlement in Donetsk People's Republic

10:13 GMT 20.10.2025
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov / Go to the mediabankMLRS Grad in combat action
MLRS Grad in combat action - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.10.2025
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Russia's Tsentr battlegroup took control of the settlement of Lenino in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"As a result of active offensive operations, units of the Tsentr battlegroup liberated the settlement of Lenino in the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia's Tsentr battlegroup has eliminated up to 510 Ukrainian military personnel in the past day, the ministry added.
"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to 510 servicepeople, four combat armored vehicles, six cars and three artillery pieces," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia's Zapad battlegroup has eliminated up to 230 Ukrainian military personnel, while the Yug battlegroup has eliminated up to 220 soldiers. Russia's Vostok battlegroup eliminated more than 350 Ukrainian soldiers and the Sever battlegroup has eliminated over 200 Ukrainian servicepeople in the past day.
Additionally, the Russian armed forces have damaged energy facilities that support the operation of Ukrainian defense industry complex enterprises, the statement read.
Russian serviceman - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.10.2025
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russia Takes Control of Several Settlements in Donetsk People's Republic and in Kharkov Region
13 October, 10:39 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала