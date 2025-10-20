https://sputnikglobe.com/20251020/russian-forces-take-control-of-lenino-settlement-in-donetsk-peoples-republic-1122991830.html

Russian Forces Take Control of Lenino Settlement in Donetsk People's Republic

Russia's Tsentr battlegroup took control of the settlement of Lenino in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"As a result of active offensive operations, units of the Tsentr battlegroup liberated the settlement of Lenino in the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said in a statement.Russia's Tsentr battlegroup has eliminated up to 510 Ukrainian military personnel in the past day, the ministry added."The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to 510 servicepeople, four combat armored vehicles, six cars and three artillery pieces," the ministry said in a statement.Russia's Zapad battlegroup has eliminated up to 230 Ukrainian military personnel, while the Yug battlegroup has eliminated up to 220 soldiers. Russia's Vostok battlegroup eliminated more than 350 Ukrainian soldiers and the Sever battlegroup has eliminated over 200 Ukrainian servicepeople in the past day.Additionally, the Russian armed forces have damaged energy facilities that support the operation of Ukrainian defense industry complex enterprises, the statement read.

