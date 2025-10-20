https://sputnikglobe.com/20251020/trump-says-he-does-not-think-ukraine-can-win-in-conflict-against-russia-1122992871.html
Trump Says He Does Not Think Ukraine Can Win in Conflict Against Russia
US President Donald Trump stated on Monday that he does not believe Ukraine is capable of winning in the ongoing conflict against Russia.
16:45 GMT 20.10.2025 (Updated: 16:51 GMT 20.10.2025)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – US President Donald Trump stated on Monday that he does not believe Ukraine is capable of winning in the ongoing conflict against Russia.
"They [the Ukrainians] could still win it [conflict against Russia]. I don't think they will," Trump told reporters at the top of his bilateral meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.
Trump Hopes for Significant Results of Talks With Australian Prime Minister
US President Donald Trump said on Monday that that he aims to achieve significant results in talks with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese,.
“A lot,” Trump said when asked what he expects to achieve during the meeting.
White House National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett said on Monday that Australia had the potential to help both the United States and the rest of the world reduce their dependence on rare-earth-related trade restrictions imposed by China.
The two leaders read are also expected to address the AUKUS deal.
In October 2024, the Australian Department of Defense announced that the country would invest tens of billions of dollars in the construction of a new defense complex in the west of the country to make it a maintenance center for the AUKUS nuclear submarines. In addition to urgent repair work on nuclear submarines, the new complex will be used to build landing ships and general-purpose frigates.
Trump Says US Speeding Up Deliveries of Nuclear Submarines to Australia
The United States is working to expedite the delivery of US-made nuclear-powered submarines to Australia, Trump said.
"We are doing that. We have them moving very, very quickly," he said during his meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese when asked if Washington wants to speed the process up.
Trump Says Meeting With Xi to Result in 'Good for Both' Deal'
US President Donald Trump on Monday said that he and Chinese President Xi Jinping will reach a deal good for both countries during their upcoming meeting in South Korea.
"I will be meeting President Xi. ... I expect we will probably work out a very fair deal with President Xi of China ... It is going to be very exciting. And I think we are going to work out something that is good for both countries," Trump said, adding that he expects that the meeting will result in a "very strong trade deal" that will make both countries "happy."
Trump also argued that that China is not seeking to attack Taiwan.
“I think we'll be just fine with China. China doesn't want to do that [attack Taiwan],” he said.
Trump Believes China Will Make Fair Trade Deal With US, Will Face 157% Tariffs Otherwise
Trump expressed hope that China would conclude a fair trade deal with the United States and warned of 157% tariffs if no agreement is reached.
"I think that China will come to the table and make a very fair deal, because if they don't, they're going to be paying us 157% in tariffs," Trump told reporters.
He warned that the United States can "threaten" China with other means apart from tariffs.
"They threatened us with rare earths, and I threatened them with tariffs, but I could also threaten them with many other things ... But we do not want to do that. We have a much simpler thing. If we do not make a deal, we will charge them a very substantial tariff," Trump said.
As an example of "other things," the president mentioned airplane parts, which China is allegedly forced to buy from the US, as it does not produce them itself.
Trump Reveals US Has Weapons Not Many People Know About
The United States has weapons that not many people know about, adding that the country is “way ahead” of China in terms of the military power, the POTUS boasted.
“We have weapons that a lot of people don't even know about,” Trump told reporters. “We are way ahead of China militarily.”