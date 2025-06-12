https://sputnikglobe.com/20250612/pentagon-puts-aukus-on-ice-leaving-allies-rattled-1122230175.html

Pentagon Puts AUKUS on Ice, Leaving Allies Rattled

The Pentagon is taking a hard look at its role in the AUKUS alliance to make sure it fits squarely within the Trump administration’s “America First” agenda, according to a Department of Defense spokesperson.

The Pentagon is taking a hard look at its role in the AUKUS alliance to make sure it fits squarely within the Trump administration’s “America First” agenda, according to a Department of Defense spokesperson. Australia has rushed to say it's still on board with US defense cooperation, but according to The Australian, the Pentagon’s review is a “major blow” to Canberra. The Financial Times earlier reported that Washington is weighing a full exit from the AUKUS pact with Australia and the UK. Russia has criticized the trilateral security pact, which focuses on military cooperation and countering China in the Indo-Pacific, as undermining the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) by transferring nuclear submarine technology to Australia, a non-nuclear-weapon state.

