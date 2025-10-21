https://sputnikglobe.com/20251021/ethiopian-fm-praises-sputnik-agencys-work-during-talks-in-moscow---lavrov-1122996971.html
Ethiopian FM Praises Sputnik Agency's Work During Talks in Moscow - Lavrov
Ethiopian FM Praises Sputnik Agency's Work During Talks in Moscow - Lavrov
Sputnik is gaining increasing popularity and expanding its audience, Lavrov noted.
"Delivering truthful information to audiences in countries around the world is an extremely important task in today's world," the Russian foreign minister noted at a joint press conference with Ethiopia's Timothewos following the bilateral talks. Sputnik is gaining increasing popularity and expanding its audience, Lavrov noted.Sputnik opened a multifunctional editorial center in Addis Ababa to become the only Russian media outlet producing content in Amharic.Sputnik also broadcasts in seven other African countries: Nigeria, Guinea, Zambia, Cameroon, Mali, Niger, and Botswana.
Ethiopian FM Praises Sputnik Agency's Work During Talks in Moscow - Lavrov
In August, Sputnik Africa started broadcasting its radio programs to residents of the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa and the surrounding territories.
"Delivering truthful information to audiences in countries around the world is an extremely important task in today’s world," the Russian foreign minister noted at a joint press conference with Ethiopia's Timothewos following the bilateral talks.
Sputnik is gaining increasing popularity and expanding its audience, Lavrov noted.
Sputnik opened a multifunctional editorial center in Addis Ababa to become the only Russian media outlet producing content in Amharic.
Sputnik also broadcasts in seven other African countries: Nigeria, Guinea, Zambia, Cameroon, Mali, Niger, and Botswana.