International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Africa
Get the latest Africa news from Sputnik: breaking news, photos, videos, analysis, and features.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250818/sputnik-launches-radio-broadcasts-in-ethiopia-1122646495.html
Sputnik Launches Radio Broadcasts in Ethiopia
Sputnik Launches Radio Broadcasts in Ethiopia
Sputnik International
Sputnik Africa has started broadcasting its radio programs to residents of the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa and the surrounding territories.
2025-08-18T17:21+0000
2025-08-18T17:21+0000
africa
ethiopia
addis ababa
sputnik
radio
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/14/1109697067_0:221:816:680_1920x0_80_0_0_e594f1abb8ed8e6c68ff5b8162b228e7.jpg
The broadcasts are prepared by Ethiopian Sputnik journalists and are available in both Amharic and English.Earlier this year, Sputnik opened a multifunctional editorial center in Addis Ababa, to become the only Russian media outlet producing content in Amharic.Sputnik also broadcasts in seven other African countries: Nigeria, Guinea, Zambia, Cameroon, Mali, Niger, and Botswana.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250801/sputnik-launches-247-fm-broadcasting-in-brazil-1122537012.html
africa
ethiopia
addis ababa
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/14/1109697067_0:144:816:756_1920x0_80_0_0_e91cffedb49c096a9aa4d60fe970f572.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
sputnik africa, sputnik radio, russian media africa
sputnik africa, sputnik radio, russian media africa

Sputnik Launches Radio Broadcasts in Ethiopia

17:21 GMT 18.08.2025
© SputnikSputnik Radio mic
Sputnik Radio mic - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.08.2025
© Sputnik
Subscribe
Sputnik Africa has started broadcasting its radio programs to residents of the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa and the surrounding territories.
The broadcasts are prepared by Ethiopian Sputnik journalists and are available in both Amharic and English.
Earlier this year, Sputnik opened a multifunctional editorial center in Addis Ababa, to become the only Russian media outlet producing content in Amharic.
Sputnik also broadcasts in seven other African countries: Nigeria, Guinea, Zambia, Cameroon, Mali, Niger, and Botswana.
Sputnik launches broadcasting in Brazil - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.08.2025
World
Sputnik Launches 24/7 FM Broadcasting in Brazil
1 August, 11:15 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала