Sputnik Launches Radio Broadcasts in Ethiopia

Sputnik Africa has started broadcasting its radio programs to residents of the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa and the surrounding territories.

The broadcasts are prepared by Ethiopian Sputnik journalists and are available in both Amharic and English.Earlier this year, Sputnik opened a multifunctional editorial center in Addis Ababa, to become the only Russian media outlet producing content in Amharic.Sputnik also broadcasts in seven other African countries: Nigeria, Guinea, Zambia, Cameroon, Mali, Niger, and Botswana.

