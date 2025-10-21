https://sputnikglobe.com/20251021/japan-unveils-composition-of-1st-female-prime-ministers-govt-1122997340.html

Japan Unveils Composition of 1st Female Prime Minister's Gov't

Japan's new Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara announced on Tuesday the composition of the government of Japan's first female prime minister, Sanae Takaichi, with key portfolios appointed to her former rivals in the Liberal-Democratic Party (LDP) leadership race.

The foreign ministry's helm was given to Toshimitsu Motegi, who already held this post in 2019-2021. Former Agriculture Minister and Takaichi's main rival in the LDP election, Shinjiro Koizumi, was appointed the new defense minister. Satsuki Katayama, who previously served as Japanese Minister for Regional Revitalization and Gender Equality, was appointed Finance Minister. Former Chief Cabinet Secretary and Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi became Minister of Internal Affairs and Communications. Ryosei Akazawa, who previously served as Minister for Economic Revitalization and was the main negotiator with the United States on the issue of tariffs, was appointed Minister of the Economy, Trade and Industry. The post of Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries was given Norikazu Suzuki, the former State Minister for Restoration. Kenichiro Ueno became Minister of Health, Labor and Social Security, Yasushi Kaneko was appointed Minister of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism. Hiroshi Hiraguchi became Minister of Justice, and Yohei Matsumoto was appointed Minister of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology. Hisashi Matsumoto took over the post of Minister of Digitalization. Kimi Onoda was appointed Minister of Economic Security. Hitoshi Kikawada became the Minister for Regional Revitalization. Hirotaka Ishihara was appointed Minister of the Environment. Takao Makino became the Minister for Reconstruction. On Tuesday evening, the new government will be approved by Japanese Emperor Naruhito. After that, Takaichi is expected to give the first press conference in this post.

