Sanae Takaichi Becomes Japan's Prime Minister
Sanae Takaichi, head of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), has become the country's first female prime minister following a vote in both houses of the parliament.
2025-10-21T06:13+0000
Takaichi has become Japan's 104th prime minister. She is 64 years old, and before assuming the leadership of the LDP, she was known for her far-right and conservative statements. Takaichi has made no secret of her aspirations to become Japan's "Iron Lady," as she admires the political style and demeanor of former UK Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher. Later on Tuesday, the new Japanese government will also be formed.
