https://sputnikglobe.com/20251021/moscow-strengthens-cooperation-with-gulf-countries-1122996002.html

Moscow Strengthens Cooperation With Gulf Countries

Sputnik International

As part of the Made in Russia forum, a business dialogue dedicated to strengthening Moscow’s trade and economic relations with the countries of the Persian Gulf took place in the Russian capital, the press service of the Moscow Department of Investment and Industrial Policy reported.

The event was attended by representatives of the diplomatic corps from the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the State of Kuwait, the State of Qatar, the Sultanate of Oman, and the Kingdom of Bahrain, along with officials from the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, heads of industrial enterprises, and members of the international business community.Speaking at the session, Anatoly Garbuzov, Minister of the Moscow Government and Head of the Department of Investment and Industrial Policy, noted that Moscow places great emphasis on developing trade cooperation with Arab countries and attracting foreign direct investment.Currently, over 25% of Moscow’s exports come from the light industry sector, and 12% from instrument engineering. The city also actively supplies pharmaceuticals and vaccines abroad. Food and beverages produced in Moscow are in high demand across the region, accounting for about 30% of the city’s total exports.The minister added that Moscow represents a promising and rapidly growing market of more than 30 million consumers within its wider metropolitan area. The city attracts international partners for the implementation of long-term projects, including the localization of high-tech production facilities and investments in world-class infrastructure — such as hotels, amusement parks, and other attractions for residents and visitors.H.E. Hamood Salim Abdullah Al-Tuwaikh, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Oman to Russia, expressed gratitude to the Moscow Government for the opportunity to participate in the dialogue and contribute to joint projects.The business dialogue was organized by Mosprom, the Moscow Center for Export, Industry, and Investment Support. The center assists Moscow-based enterprises in finding international buyers and partners.Its Made in Moscow buyer program has proven highly popular, allowing companies to participate in overseas business missions and major international exhibitions. In the near future, Mosprom will organize Moscow enterprises’ participation in business missions to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, and will also take part in the INNOPROM exhibition in Saudi Arabia with its own national stand.

