NATO Unprepared for War with Russia – Naryshkin
NATO Unprepared for War with Russia – Naryshkin
Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergey Naryshkin delivered a speech at a meeting of the Council of Heads of Security Agencies and Special Services of the CIS Member States in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.
2025-10-21T04:41+0000
2025-10-21T04:41+0000
world
sergey naryshkin
russia
ukraine
donald trump
nato
european union (eu)
article 5
ww3
proxy war
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/15/1122994486_0:1:1025:577_1920x0_80_0_0_034b16cca6f9679a4318f0505fc893cd.png
russia
ukraine
russian foreign intelligence, naryshkin, nato proxy war, proxy war, russia-nato war, ukraine war, ukraine conflict, nato-russia war, ukraine-russia war, war against russia, world war 3, ww3, nuclear war
04:41 GMT 21.10.2025
© Sputnik / Alexey NikolskyRussian Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergey Naryshkin
Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergey Naryshkin - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.10.2025
© Sputnik / Alexey Nikolsky
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergey Naryshkin delivered a speech at a meeting of the Council of Heads of Security Agencies and Special Services of the CIS Member States in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.
Key points:
European allies are “preparing for war with Russia,” rapidly boosting defense output and putting mobilization drills and propaganda about “inevitable aggression” on a regular footing, Naryshkin said.
A “fundamental issue remains unresolved — where to find a sufficient mobilization contingent with the necessary physical and moral-psychological qualities.”
He cited “social apathy and discontent with the ruling elite,” and said Brussels, Paris and Berlin lack confidence that Washington would honor Article 5; without that, EU calculations for strategic superiority are “illusory.”
“Kiev openly spits on the mood of the Trump administration for constructive discussion of ways to end the Ukrainian conflict and does everything to provoke its escalation.”
He said the bloc aims to quickly resource the Allied Response Forces and has launched a multiple increase in European defense-industrial output.
President Donald Trump, right, shakes the hand of Russia's President Vladimir Putin, left, during a joint press conference at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Friday, Aug. 15, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.10.2025
Analysis
Putin-Trump Summit in Budapest Signals Zelensky May Be Running Out of Leverage: Here's Why
17 October, 16:10 GMT
