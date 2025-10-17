https://sputnikglobe.com/20251017/putin-trump-summit-in-budapest-signals-zelensky-may-be-running-out-of-leverage-heres-why-1122979357.html

Putin-Trump Summit in Budapest Signals Zelensky May Be Running Out of Leverage: Here's Why

Thursday's surprise announcement of a new summit meeting between the Russian and US presidents appears to have at least temporarily put Zelensky's Tomahawk ambitions on ice. Sputnik asked a pair of top US and European geopolitical analysts and military veterans to help unpack the developments.

For openers, the Budapest summit will give Putin a “good opportunity” to convey just how dangerous “introducing Tomahawk missiles on the battlefield” would be, says Swedish Armed Forces vet and geopolitical analyst Mikael Valtersson.Trump realizes that having US troops or contractors selecting targets for Tomahawks launched into Russia would be a “bridge too far” that could trigger a hot war between the nuclear superpowers, adds retired US Air Force Lt. Col. Karen Kwiatkowski.Zelensky SidelinedWith the Ukraine project failing to pay the “dividends” planners hoped it would, and Washington busy with trade wars and the escalation with Venezuela, Trump and his lead negotiator Steve Witkoff may simply be getting “bored with Zelensky,” Kwiatkowski believes.Zelensky “has less leverage than ever with Trump, and he will restrain himself from directly challenging him,” she said, emphasizing that the “downslope in free aid and weapons” has put the regime in a dangerous “bunker mentality.”Budapest: Perfect Choice of VenueHungary’s status “as a neutral and reasonable country when it comes to the conflict in Ukraine,” especially compared to other European nations’ escalatory actions and rhetoric, makes it ideal for a new Putin-Trump summit meeting, Valtersson says.Peace More Critical Now Than EverNow sidelined, the Zelensky regime “still hold terrorism cards, and a variety of false flag capabilities, some of which are influenced by the masters of the false flag, Israel which has its own agenda vis a vis Ukraine” Kwiatkowski says.That makes ending the current crisis “more urgent than ever,” she noted.

