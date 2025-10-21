No US Boots on the Ground in Gaza - Vance

Each country plays its own role in maintaining the ceasefire in Gaza, and we are not imposing anything on any ally Each country plays its own role in maintaining the ceasefire in Gaza, and we are not imposing anything on any ally

Israel and the United Nations are closely coordinating the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza

Right now, we are focused on Gaza's future — this is exactly what President Trump asked for

The ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip will hold

Everyone can be proud of our achievements in Gaza, and I remain optimistic

The return of the hostages' bodies from Gaza is a difficult task that cannot be solved overnight. We must be patient

Israel will have to decide what kind of forces will be stationed on its territory as part of Trump's plan

We are not imposing anything on Israel

Hamas must disarm and behave responsibly

If Hamas refuses to cooperate, it will be eliminated

We will not set a deadline for Hamas to hand over the bodies of the kidnapped individuals

We must ensure the return of the hostages' bodies and guarantee the safety of Gaza's residents