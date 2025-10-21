International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251021/no-us-boots-on-the-ground-in-gaza-vance-1122998016.html
No US Boots on the Ground in Gaza - Vance
No US Boots on the Ground in Gaza - Vance
Sputnik International
US Vice President JD Vance made a number of statements during his visit to Israel.
2025-10-21T16:25+0000
2025-10-21T16:25+0000
world
israel
gaza strip
hamas
jd vance
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/1e/1122156315_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_3a771c174df35d921d9e946f2ccb68f3.jpg
He said:
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251021/israel-should-bear-cost-of-rebuilding-gaza-strip--hamas-1122993411.html
israel
gaza strip
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/1e/1122156315_23:0:2754:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a098ddadf98bdbeb7c45629327e43585.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
jd vance israel visit, jd vance gaza strip
jd vance israel visit, jd vance gaza strip

No US Boots on the Ground in Gaza - Vance

16:25 GMT 21.10.2025
© AP Photo / Jehad AlshrafiDisplaced Palestinians fleeing Beit Lahia amid ongoing Israeli military operations in the Gaza Strip arrive in Jabalia, northern Gaza, on Sunday, May 18, 2025.
Displaced Palestinians fleeing Beit Lahia amid ongoing Israeli military operations in the Gaza Strip arrive in Jabalia, northern Gaza, on Sunday, May 18, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.10.2025
© AP Photo / Jehad Alshrafi
Subscribe
US Vice President JD Vance made a number of statements during his visit to Israel.
He said:
Each country plays its own role in maintaining the ceasefire in Gaza, and we are not imposing anything on any ally
Israel and the United Nations are closely coordinating the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza
Right now, we are focused on Gaza’s future — this is exactly what President Trump asked for
The ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip will hold
Everyone can be proud of our achievements in Gaza, and I remain optimistic
The return of the hostages’ bodies from Gaza is a difficult task that cannot be solved overnight. We must be patient
Israel will have to decide what kind of forces will be stationed on its territory as part of Trump’s plan
We are not imposing anything on Israel
Hamas must disarm and behave responsibly
If Hamas refuses to cooperate, it will be eliminated
We will not set a deadline for Hamas to hand over the bodies of the kidnapped individuals
We must ensure the return of the hostages’ bodies and guarantee the safety of Gaza’s residents
There will be no American soldiers stationed in Gaza
People walk amid the destruction caused by the Israeli air and ground offensive in Jabaliya, Gaza Strip, on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025 - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.10.2025
World
Israel Should Bear Cost of Rebuilding Gaza Strip — Hamas
04:14 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала