No US Boots on the Ground in Gaza - Vance
© AP Photo / Jehad AlshrafiDisplaced Palestinians fleeing Beit Lahia amid ongoing Israeli military operations in the Gaza Strip arrive in Jabalia, northern Gaza, on Sunday, May 18, 2025.
© AP Photo / Jehad Alshrafi
US Vice President JD Vance made a number of statements during his visit to Israel.
He said:
Each country plays its own role in maintaining the ceasefire in Gaza, and we are not imposing anything on any ally
Israel and the United Nations are closely coordinating the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza
Right now, we are focused on Gaza’s future — this is exactly what President Trump asked for
The ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip will hold
Everyone can be proud of our achievements in Gaza, and I remain optimistic
The return of the hostages’ bodies from Gaza is a difficult task that cannot be solved overnight. We must be patient
Israel will have to decide what kind of forces will be stationed on its territory as part of Trump’s plan
We are not imposing anything on Israel
Hamas must disarm and behave responsibly
If Hamas refuses to cooperate, it will be eliminated
We will not set a deadline for Hamas to hand over the bodies of the kidnapped individuals
We must ensure the return of the hostages’ bodies and guarantee the safety of Gaza’s residents
There will be no American soldiers stationed in Gaza