Israel Should Bear Cost of Rebuilding Gaza Strip — Hamas

Israel should bear the cost of rebuilding the Gaza Strip, said Mousa Abu Marzouk, a member of Hamas’ Political Bureau and head of its International Relations Office, in an interview with Sputnik.

“We believe that the occupation is primarily responsible for the destruction of the Gaza Strip, so it should bear the cost of reconstruction,” Abu Marzouk emphasized. He also pointed to a UN Security Council resolution on rebuilding Gaza and called for urgent, comprehensive reconstruction that addresses all sectors, including infrastructure, health, roads, power stations, and water networks.In mid-October, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi said that a conference on the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip would be held in Cairo in November.

