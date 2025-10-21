https://sputnikglobe.com/20251021/president-of-abkhazia-praises-work-of-sputnik-journalists-1122997861.html

President of Abkhazia Praises Work of Sputnik Journalists

President of Abkhazia Praises Work of Sputnik Journalists

Sputnik International

President of Abkhazia, Badr Gunba highlighted the work of the Sputnik Abkhazia team

2025-10-21T14:40+0000

2025-10-21T14:40+0000

2025-10-21T14:41+0000

world

sputnik

abkhazia

russia

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102413/77/1024137780_0:0:2717:1529_1920x0_80_0_0_0681921df0a43477744453baa671d85c.jpg

Among the participants are six employees of Sputnik Abkhazia: website managing editor Arda Lushba, SMM specialist Angela Bebia, photo editor Marianna Kubrava, radio editor Albina Zhiba, and radio host Naala Mukba.The event was attended by the President of Abkhazia, Badr Gunba. In an exclusive comment, he praised the project and highlighted the work of the Sputnik Abkhazia team:He also noted that he personally reads Sputnik Abkhazia and has visited the agency, which, in his words, is staffed by true professionals.

abkhazia

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

sputnik abkhazia, sputnik, abkhazia, abkhazia president, sputnik journalists