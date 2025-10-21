https://sputnikglobe.com/20251021/president-of-abkhazia-praises-work-of-sputnik-journalists-1122997861.html
President of Abkhazia Praises Work of Sputnik Journalists
President of Abkhazia, Badr Gunba highlighted the work of the Sputnik Abkhazia team
President of Abkhazia Praises Work of Sputnik Journalists
The first module of the “New Media of Abkhazia” project has started in Abkhazia. The initiative is being implemented following the model and with the support of Russia’s “New Media Workshop.”
Among the participants are six employees of Sputnik Abkhazia: website managing editor Arda Lushba, SMM specialist Angela Bebia, photo editor Marianna Kubrava, radio editor Albina Zhiba, and radio host Naala Mukba.
The event was attended by the President of Abkhazia, Badr Gunba. In an exclusive comment, he praised the project and highlighted the work of the Sputnik Abkhazia team:
“Sputnik Abkhazia has also brought its own charm to Abkhaz journalism. It combines modern approaches with the traditional ones that have been preserved in Abkhaz journalism. I wish the team great success,” the head of state said.
He also noted that he personally reads Sputnik Abkhazia and has visited the agency, which, in his words, is staffed by true professionals.