Rubio, Lavrov Had Productive Call, In-person Meeting Not Needed - US Official
A Trump administration official confirmed to RIA Novosti on Tuesday that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov had a "productive call."
An additional in-person meeting between Rubio and Lavrov is not deemed necessary at the moment, the official added."Secretary Rubio and Foreign Minister Lavrov had a productive call. Therefore, an additional in-person meeting between the Secretary and Foreign Minister is not necessary," the official told RI Novosti in a statement.
