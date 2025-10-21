https://sputnikglobe.com/20251021/rubio-lavrov-had-productive-call-in-person-meeting-not-needed-us-official-1122998227.html

Rubio, Lavrov Had Productive Call, In-person Meeting Not Needed - US Official

A Trump administration official confirmed to RIA Novosti on Tuesday that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov had a "productive call."

An additional in-person meeting between Rubio and Lavrov is not deemed necessary at the moment, the official added."Secretary Rubio and Foreign Minister Lavrov had a productive call. Therefore, an additional in-person meeting between the Secretary and Foreign Minister is not necessary," the official told RI Novosti in a statement.

