Russia Ready to Move in Direction Set During Alaska Summit - Lavrov
Russia Ready to Move in Direction Set During Alaska Summit - Lavrov
The main thing is how to proceed in future with respect to objectives achieved during the summit in Alaska, Lavrov said.
Other statements by Russian FM: 🟠 During a phone call with Rubio, we discussed the current situation and how to prepare a potential new meeting between Putin and Trump 🟠 Russia has not changed its position compared to the understanding reached in Alaska 🟠 Calls for a ceasefire right now, without addressing the root causes of the Ukrainian conflict, contradict what Putin and Trump agreed upon in Alaska "Now we are hearing from Washington that we need to stop immediately, that we should not discuss anything anymore. Stop, and let history judge. You see, simply stopping would mean forgetting the root causes of this conflict, which the American administration, since [US President] Donald Trump came to power, clearly understood," Lavrov said. An immediate ceasefire would mean that most of Ukraine would remain under Nazi control, the Russian foreign minister added. 🟠 The main thing is how to proceed in future with respect to objectives achieved in Alaska 🟠 Poland's threats regarding the safety of Putin's plane indicate that Poles are ready to commit terrorist attacks
Russia Ready to Move in Direction Set During Alaska Summit - Lavrov
09:53 GMT 21.10.2025 (Updated: 10:14 GMT 21.10.2025)
The main thing is how to proceed in future with respect to objectives achieved during the summit in Alaska, Lavrov told reporters during a joint press conference with Ethiopian Foreign Minister Gedion Timotheos following talks in Moscow.
Other statements by Russian FM:
🟠 During a phone call with Rubio, we discussed the current situation and how to prepare a potential new meeting between Putin and Trump
🟠 Russia has not changed its position compared to the understanding reached in Alaska
🟠 Calls for a ceasefire right now, without addressing the root causes of the Ukrainian conflict, contradict what Putin and Trump agreed upon in Alaska
"Now we are hearing from Washington that we need to stop immediately, that we should not discuss anything anymore. Stop, and let history judge. You see, simply stopping would mean forgetting the root causes of this conflict, which the American administration, since [US President] Donald Trump came to power, clearly understood," Lavrov said.
An immediate ceasefire would mean that most of Ukraine would remain under Nazi control, the Russian foreign minister added.
"Those who are now trying to convince our American colleagues to change their position and stop pursuing a long-term, sustainable settlement, and simply stop, and let history judge... We know who is doing this. It is [Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelensky's European patrons and masters. But this approach is the complete opposite of what Presidents Trump and Putin agreed on in Anchorage, when they agreed to focus on root causes," Lavrov said.
🟠 The main thing is how to proceed in future with respect to objectives achieved in Alaska
🟠 Poland's threats regarding the safety of Putin's plane indicate that Poles are ready to commit terrorist attacks