International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251021/russia-ready-to-move-in-direction-set-during-alaska-summit---lavrov-1122996169.html
Russia Ready to Move in Direction Set During Alaska Summit - Lavrov
Russia Ready to Move in Direction Set During Alaska Summit - Lavrov
Sputnik International
The main thing is how to proceed in future with respect to objectives achieved during the summit in Alaska, Lavrov said.
2025-10-21T09:53+0000
2025-10-21T10:14+0000
world
vladimir putin
sergey lavrov
marco rubio
ukraine
russia
alaska
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/10/1122628178_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_4b8453d63d484a2949215d57b864ec24.jpg
Other statements by Russian FM: 🟠 During a phone call with Rubio, we discussed the current situation and how to prepare a potential new meeting between Putin and Trump 🟠 Russia has not changed its position compared to the understanding reached in Alaska 🟠 Calls for a ceasefire right now, without addressing the root causes of the Ukrainian conflict, contradict what Putin and Trump agreed upon in Alaska "Now we are hearing from Washington that we need to stop immediately, that we should not discuss anything anymore. Stop, and let history judge. You see, simply stopping would mean forgetting the root causes of this conflict, which the American administration, since [US President] Donald Trump came to power, clearly understood," Lavrov said. An immediate ceasefire would mean that most of Ukraine would remain under Nazi control, the Russian foreign minister added. 🟠 The main thing is how to proceed in future with respect to objectives achieved in Alaska 🟠 Poland's threats regarding the safety of Putin's plane indicate that Poles are ready to commit terrorist attacks
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251017/russia-alaska-tunnel-would-unlock-a-brand-artery-for-global-trade-heres-how-1122980585.html
ukraine
russia
alaska
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/10/1122628178_136:0:2867:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_07156e04f9040d6260b13ac600ac0d60.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, us, alaska summit, putin-trump meeting, lavrov
russia, us, alaska summit, putin-trump meeting, lavrov

Russia Ready to Move in Direction Set During Alaska Summit - Lavrov

09:53 GMT 21.10.2025 (Updated: 10:14 GMT 21.10.2025)
© AP Photo / Jae C. HongPresident Donald Trump, right, Russia's President Vladimir Putin arrive for a joint press conference at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Friday, Aug. 15, 2025.
President Donald Trump, right, Russia's President Vladimir Putin arrive for a joint press conference at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Friday, Aug. 15, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.10.2025
© AP Photo / Jae C. Hong
Subscribe
The main thing is how to proceed in future with respect to objectives achieved during the summit in Alaska, Lavrov told reporters during a joint press conference with Ethiopian Foreign Minister Gedion Timotheos following talks in Moscow.
Other statements by Russian FM:
🟠 During a phone call with Rubio, we discussed the current situation and how to prepare a potential new meeting between Putin and Trump
🟠 Russia has not changed its position compared to the understanding reached in Alaska
🟠 Calls for a ceasefire right now, without addressing the root causes of the Ukrainian conflict, contradict what Putin and Trump agreed upon in Alaska
"Now we are hearing from Washington that we need to stop immediately, that we should not discuss anything anymore. Stop, and let history judge. You see, simply stopping would mean forgetting the root causes of this conflict, which the American administration, since [US President] Donald Trump came to power, clearly understood," Lavrov said.
An immediate ceasefire would mean that most of Ukraine would remain under Nazi control, the Russian foreign minister added.

"Those who are now trying to convince our American colleagues to change their position and stop pursuing a long-term, sustainable settlement, and simply stop, and let history judge... We know who is doing this. It is [Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelensky's European patrons and masters. But this approach is the complete opposite of what Presidents Trump and Putin agreed on in Anchorage, when they agreed to focus on root causes," Lavrov said.

🟠 The main thing is how to proceed in future with respect to objectives achieved in Alaska
🟠 Poland's threats regarding the safety of Putin's plane indicate that Poles are ready to commit terrorist attacks
Wikipedia map showing potential route of Chukotka-Alaska Tunnel. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.10.2025
Analysis
Russia-Alaska Tunnel Would Unlock a Brand New Artery for Global Trade: Here's How
17 October, 17:23 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала