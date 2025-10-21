https://sputnikglobe.com/20251021/russia-ready-to-move-in-direction-set-during-alaska-summit---lavrov-1122996169.html

Russia Ready to Move in Direction Set During Alaska Summit - Lavrov

Sputnik International

The main thing is how to proceed in future with respect to objectives achieved during the summit in Alaska, Lavrov said.

Other statements by Russian FM: 🟠 During a phone call with Rubio, we discussed the current situation and how to prepare a potential new meeting between Putin and Trump 🟠 Russia has not changed its position compared to the understanding reached in Alaska 🟠 Calls for a ceasefire right now, without addressing the root causes of the Ukrainian conflict, contradict what Putin and Trump agreed upon in Alaska "Now we are hearing from Washington that we need to stop immediately, that we should not discuss anything anymore. Stop, and let history judge. You see, simply stopping would mean forgetting the root causes of this conflict, which the American administration, since [US President] Donald Trump came to power, clearly understood," Lavrov said. An immediate ceasefire would mean that most of Ukraine would remain under Nazi control, the Russian foreign minister added. 🟠 The main thing is how to proceed in future with respect to objectives achieved in Alaska 🟠 Poland's threats regarding the safety of Putin's plane indicate that Poles are ready to commit terrorist attacks

