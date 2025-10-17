International
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251017/russia-alaska-tunnel-would-unlock-a-brand-artery-for-global-trade-heres-how-1122980585.html
Russia-Alaska Tunnel Would Unlock a Brand Artery for Global Trade: Here's How
Russia-Alaska Tunnel Would Unlock a Brand Artery for Global Trade: Here's How
Special presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev rocked X with a fantastical-sounding idea: linking Eurasia to the Americas via a 112.5 km tunnel from Chukotka to Alaska. While major challenges abound, the mega-project certainly isn't in the realm of science fiction, and promises great rewards if it were to be realized, experts say.
2025-10-17T17:23+0000
2025-10-17T17:23+0000
analysis
russia
alaska
eurasia
peter kuznick
kirill dmitriev
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/11/1122980429_0:70:960:610_1920x0_80_0_0_cd4fa28fdadefa6b0c2f903966e7e7c6.jpg
The project, a new take on an old idea dating back to Czarist times and the Khrushchev-Kennedy thaw, is "quite bold," and not so much in the realm of science fiction as might seem, says Russian Public Chamber member Alexander Asafov.But for it to move forward, Russia-US relations would not only need to be restored to their previous level, but rebuilt from scratch, the observer stressed.Yulia Semke of the High School of Economics' Center for Comprehensive European and International Studies says the tunnel idea has major "symbolic" significance, "drawing attention to the fact that Russia and America are very, very close" geographically, "much closer than America is to Europe."At this stage, however, such a mega project would need to be economically justified before moving forward, Semke said, pointing out that costs could easily reach $250-$300 billion, far beyond Kirillov's estimates of $8-$65 billion.However, in the future, a tunnel could definitely "be an excellent symbol in the context of a new wave of globalization" and "a nice addition to the establishment of full-fledged cooperation" between Russia and the US, she added.Far Cheaper Than WarsIt's a "brilliant" idea, says Kuznick, representing a "concrete project" that could get Russia, the US, China and even Canada and the Europeans to work together in the interests of "planetary development.""The amount of money that it would cost to build the Bering Strait tunnels and electrify that region is really minuscule compared to the amount of money we're wasting on developing means to be more effective in killing each other," Kuznick reiterated.
russia
alaska
eurasia
Russia-Alaska Tunnel Would Unlock a Brand Artery for Global Trade: Here's How

17:23 GMT 17.10.2025
© Wikipedia / EnryonthecloudWikipedia map showing potential route of Chukotka-Alaska Tunnel.
Wikipedia map showing potential route of Chukotka-Alaska Tunnel. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.10.2025
© Wikipedia / Enryonthecloud
Special presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev rocked X with a fantastical-sounding idea: linking Eurasia to the Americas via a 112.5 km tunnel from Chukotka to Alaska. While major challenges abound, the mega-project definitely isn't in the realm of science fiction, and promises great rewards if it were to be realized, experts say.
The project, a new take on an old idea dating back to Czarist times and the Khrushchev-Kennedy thaw, is “quite bold,” and not so much in the realm of science fiction as might seem, says Russian Public Chamber member Alexander Asafov.
“If Russian-American relations were restored…it would become a question of logistics, trade, and various related areas, including tourism. Given the prospective development of high-speed highways and railways to the Far East, the project could become a prototype for a new transcontinental logistics route,” Asafov told Sputnik.
But for it to move forward, Russia-US relations would not only need to be restored to their previous level, but rebuilt from scratch, the observer stressed.
Yulia Semke of the High School of Economics’ Center for Comprehensive European and International Studies says the tunnel idea has major “symbolic” significance, “drawing attention to the fact that Russia and America are very, very close” geographically, “much closer than America is to Europe.”
At this stage, however, such a mega project would need to be economically justified before moving forward, Semke said, pointing out that costs could easily reach $250-$300 billion, far beyond Kirillov's estimates of $8-$65 billion.

“This is a missing element in [global] logistics that will greatly facilitate access for US products to Eurasia, and certainly China,” but would first require a “full-fledged, large-scale relaunch” of Russia-US trade ties, which currently lack the guarantees of economic returns needed to justify construction, Semke believes.

However, in the future, a tunnel could definitely “be an excellent symbol in the context of a new wave of globalization” and “a nice addition to the establishment of full-fledged cooperation” between Russia and the US, she added.
Far Cheaper Than Wars

“Instead of all the money we're wasting on wars and our militaries, wouldn't it be better to invest that in building a project that can unite people, that can bring economic development, that can make ties that will go beyond the conflicts that divide us?”, American University professor Peter Kuznick told Sputnik.
It’s a “brilliant” idea, says Kuznick, representing a “concrete project” that could get Russia, the US, China and even Canada and the Europeans to work together in the interests of “planetary development.”

Siberia and Alaska have “tremendous resources” and development potential, from water and oil to rare earth minerals, and connecting them by rail would “unite the whole world” in a way that counterposes today’s geopolitical conflicts and wars, the academic noted.

“The amount of money that it would cost to build the Bering Strait tunnels and electrify that region is really minuscule compared to the amount of money we're wasting on developing means to be more effective in killing each other,” Kuznick reiterated.
