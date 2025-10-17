https://sputnikglobe.com/20251017/russia-alaska-tunnel-would-unlock-a-brand-artery-for-global-trade-heres-how-1122980585.html

Russia-Alaska Tunnel Would Unlock a Brand Artery for Global Trade: Here's How

Special presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev rocked X with a fantastical-sounding idea: linking Eurasia to the Americas via a 112.5 km tunnel from Chukotka to Alaska. While major challenges abound, the mega-project certainly isn't in the realm of science fiction, and promises great rewards if it were to be realized, experts say.

The project, a new take on an old idea dating back to Czarist times and the Khrushchev-Kennedy thaw, is “quite bold,” and not so much in the realm of science fiction as might seem, says Russian Public Chamber member Alexander Asafov.But for it to move forward, Russia-US relations would not only need to be restored to their previous level, but rebuilt from scratch, the observer stressed.Yulia Semke of the High School of Economics’ Center for Comprehensive European and International Studies says the tunnel idea has major “symbolic” significance, “drawing attention to the fact that Russia and America are very, very close” geographically, “much closer than America is to Europe.”At this stage, however, such a mega project would need to be economically justified before moving forward, Semke said, pointing out that costs could easily reach $250-$300 billion, far beyond Kirillov's estimates of $8-$65 billion.However, in the future, a tunnel could definitely “be an excellent symbol in the context of a new wave of globalization” and “a nice addition to the establishment of full-fledged cooperation” between Russia and the US, she added.Far Cheaper Than WarsIt’s a “brilliant” idea, says Kuznick, representing a “concrete project” that could get Russia, the US, China and even Canada and the Europeans to work together in the interests of “planetary development.”“The amount of money that it would cost to build the Bering Strait tunnels and electrify that region is really minuscule compared to the amount of money we're wasting on developing means to be more effective in killing each other,” Kuznick reiterated.

