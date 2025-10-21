https://sputnikglobe.com/20251021/russia-works-on-what-lavrov-rubio-discussed---deputy-foreign-head-1122995467.html
Russia Works on What Lavrov, Rubio Discussed - Deputy Foreign Head
Moscow is currently working on what Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio discussed during the recent phone call, the issue of a meeting was not specifically raised, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.
"The fact is that the presidential communications, in fact, the telephone conversations between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump last week, included, among other things, the topic of next steps. One aspect of these steps is, of course, the contact between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The corresponding contact took place yesterday. We are now working on what the minister and the secretary of state discussed," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.
Before the telephone conversation, the issue of a meeting was not specifically raised, the senior diplomat said, adding that "the idea exists, but it is premature to talk about a schedule."
"Any contact of such significance must be properly prepared. It requires careful homework. That is exactly what we are doing now," he added.