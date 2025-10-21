https://sputnikglobe.com/20251021/self-sufficiency-at-a-price-us-faces-years-and-billions-of-dollars-to-secure-gallium-supply-1122998371.html

Self-Sufficiency at a Price: US Faces Years and Billions of Dollars to Secure Gallium Supply

Self-Sufficiency at a Price: US Faces Years and Billions of Dollars to Secure Gallium Supply

Sputnik International

The US and Australia have flagged Alcoa’s gallium recovery and refining as a top priority under their new mineral pact. Why is gallium so important?

2025-10-21T18:27+0000

2025-10-21T18:27+0000

2025-10-21T18:27+0000

analysis

australia

china

alcoa

us

mineral resources

aluminum

donald trump

production

ore

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/13/1111991456_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3ccbfef9c0d67496bb943c3da0664cc8.jpg

"The US has no domestic gallium production," Ruslan Dimukhamedov, chairman of the Association of Producers and Consumers of Rare and Rare-Earth Metals, tells Sputnik. "China is the undisputed leader, supplying over 95% of global production." The US likely consumes 30–50 tonnes of gallium annually: Gallium — and germanium — faced Chinese export restrictions to the US starting August 1, 2023. That’s why the US urgently needs alternative gallium supply chains. US Gallium is Years Away Scaling up domestic production is a massive task, akin to rebuilding the aluminum sector and creating a new chemical industry from scratch. "Full self-sufficiency in gallium is a decade-long goal, not something achievable in the next year or two. Australia can help the US, but only as a source of raw material. The US will need to develop the technological expertise on its own," Dimukhamedov concludes.

australia

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

gallium, alcoa, us-australian mineral deal, donald trump, critical minerals, rare earth elements, china, chinese leadership, gallium is used in defense and telecom, the us tries to secure gallium supply, gallium production