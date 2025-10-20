International
Australia's PM Arrives in US to Pitch Rare Earths Deal to Trump
Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will meet President Donald Trump on Monday, hoping to land a $1.2 billion critical minerals deal and lock in assurances about the AUKUS pact, under which the US is to supply Australia with nuclear submarines.
Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will meet President Donald Trump on Monday, hoping to land a $1.2 billion critical minerals deal and lock in assurances about the AUKUS pact, under which the US is to supply Australia with nuclear submarines. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has suggested a “united front” is forming with allies, but beneath the unity talk is quiet desperation. China supplies over two-thirds of the world’s rare earths, and its new export rules—covering both materials and processing tech—have the US scrambling for alternatives. Australia’s Ambassador to Washington Kevin Rudd emphasized that the country “equals the periodic table,” with mining capabilities that could meet 30–40 of the US’s 50 designated critical minerals. Australia will leverage its vast rare earth resources, which are currently underutilized due to a lack of domestic processing capacity. In exchange for US investment and industrial expertise, Australia will guarantee America a secure supply of these critical minerals. This partnership is driven by the US imperative to reduce its reliance on China for rare earths, which are vital for defense and green technologies. For Australia, the partnership is a tactical play to lock in favorable tariffs and strengthen its hand within the AUKUS security framework.
australia's prime minister anthony albanese, australia hopes to land critical minerals deal with us, does australia have critical minerals
Australia is eager to step in to address the vulnerabilities the US itself created by targeting Chinese tech with tariffs and export restrictions.
Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will meet President Donald Trump on Monday, hoping to land a $1.2 billion critical minerals deal and lock in assurances about the AUKUS pact, under which the US is to supply Australia with nuclear submarines.
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has suggested a “united front” is forming with allies, but beneath the unity talk is quiet desperation. China supplies over two-thirds of the world’s rare earths, and its new export rules—covering both materials and processing tech—have the US scrambling for alternatives.
Australia’s Ambassador to Washington Kevin Rudd emphasized that the country “equals the periodic table,” with mining capabilities that could meet 30–40 of the US’s 50 designated critical minerals.
Australia will leverage its vast rare earth resources, which are currently underutilized due to a lack of domestic processing capacity. In exchange for US investment and industrial expertise, Australia will guarantee America a secure supply of these critical minerals.
This partnership is driven by the US imperative to reduce its reliance on China for rare earths, which are vital for defense and green technologies.
For Australia, the partnership is a tactical play to lock in favorable tariffs and strengthen its hand within the AUKUS security framework.
