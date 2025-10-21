International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251021/uk-leading-eu-states-will-use-all-available-levers-against-russia---russian-foreign-intel-1122995348.html
UK, Leading EU States Will Use All Available Levers Against Russia - Russian Foreign Intel
UK, Leading EU States Will Use All Available Levers Against Russia - Russian Foreign Intel
Sputnik International
The United kingdom and leading EU countries will use all available levers against Russia, from comprehensive measures of economic coercion to terrorist attacks, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergei Naryshkin said.
2025-10-21T08:48+0000
2025-10-21T08:48+0000
world
sergei naryshkin
russia
united kingdom (uk)
european union (eu)
russian foreign intelligence service
nord stream 2
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/1b/1121941018_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_3966548a4a5ee7e027379240bc11addf.jpg
"The UK and leading EU countries are using all available levers against Russia – from comprehensive measures of economic coercion to the organization of terrorist operations and military strikes on our territory by Ukrainian proxies," Naryshkin said at a meeting of the Council of Heads of Security Agencies and Special Services of the CIS Member States held in Samarkand. After the Nord Stream 2 bombing, the UK intelligence service is testing the limits of what is permissible against the EU, preparing sabotage in the Baltic and Black seas, the official added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251021/uk-war-hawks-ready-to-spend-well-over-130m-on-deployment-of-forces-to-ukraine-1122994739.html
russia
united kingdom (uk)
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/1b/1121941018_342:0:3071:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_73a5c8c248bf2cd0e36695a6a78f8fb7.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
the united kingdom and leading eu countries will use all available levers against russia, from comprehensive measures of economic coercion to terrorist attacks, russian foreign intelligence service (svr) director sergei naryshkin said.
the united kingdom and leading eu countries will use all available levers against russia, from comprehensive measures of economic coercion to terrorist attacks, russian foreign intelligence service (svr) director sergei naryshkin said.

UK, Leading EU States Will Use All Available Levers Against Russia - Russian Foreign Intel

08:48 GMT 21.10.2025
© AP Photo / Virginia MayoEuropean Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks during a media conference on the defense package at EU headquarters in Brussels, Tuesday, March 4, 2025.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks during a media conference on the defense package at EU headquarters in Brussels, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.10.2025
© AP Photo / Virginia Mayo
Subscribe
The United kingdom and leading EU countries will use all available levers against Russia, from comprehensive measures of economic coercion to terrorist attacks, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergei Naryshkin said.
"The UK and leading EU countries are using all available levers against Russia – from comprehensive measures of economic coercion to the organization of terrorist operations and military strikes on our territory by Ukrainian proxies," Naryshkin said at a meeting of the Council of Heads of Security Agencies and Special Services of the CIS Member States held in Samarkand.
After the Nord Stream 2 bombing, the UK intelligence service is testing the limits of what is permissible against the EU, preparing sabotage in the Baltic and Black seas, the official added.
US troops, part of a NATO mission to enhance Poland's defence, are getting ready for an official welcoming ceremony in Orzysz, northeastern Poland, Thursday, April 13, 2017 - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.10.2025
World
UK War Hawks Ready to Spend ‘Well Over’ $130M on Deployment of Forces to Ukraine
05:45 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала