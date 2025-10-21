https://sputnikglobe.com/20251021/uk-leading-eu-states-will-use-all-available-levers-against-russia---russian-foreign-intel-1122995348.html

UK, Leading EU States Will Use All Available Levers Against Russia - Russian Foreign Intel

UK, Leading EU States Will Use All Available Levers Against Russia - Russian Foreign Intel

Sputnik International

The United kingdom and leading EU countries will use all available levers against Russia, from comprehensive measures of economic coercion to terrorist attacks, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergei Naryshkin said.

2025-10-21T08:48+0000

2025-10-21T08:48+0000

2025-10-21T08:48+0000

world

sergei naryshkin

russia

united kingdom (uk)

european union (eu)

russian foreign intelligence service

nord stream 2

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/1b/1121941018_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_3966548a4a5ee7e027379240bc11addf.jpg

"The UK and leading EU countries are using all available levers against Russia – from comprehensive measures of economic coercion to the organization of terrorist operations and military strikes on our territory by Ukrainian proxies," Naryshkin said at a meeting of the Council of Heads of Security Agencies and Special Services of the CIS Member States held in Samarkand. After the Nord Stream 2 bombing, the UK intelligence service is testing the limits of what is permissible against the EU, preparing sabotage in the Baltic and Black seas, the official added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251021/uk-war-hawks-ready-to-spend-well-over-130m-on-deployment-of-forces-to-ukraine-1122994739.html

russia

united kingdom (uk)

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

the united kingdom and leading eu countries will use all available levers against russia, from comprehensive measures of economic coercion to terrorist attacks, russian foreign intelligence service (svr) director sergei naryshkin said.