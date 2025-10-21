https://sputnikglobe.com/20251021/uk-leading-eu-states-will-use-all-available-levers-against-russia---russian-foreign-intel-1122995348.html
UK, Leading EU States Will Use All Available Levers Against Russia - Russian Foreign Intel
The United kingdom and leading EU countries will use all available levers against Russia, from comprehensive measures of economic coercion to terrorist attacks, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergei Naryshkin said.
"The UK and leading EU countries are using all available levers against Russia – from comprehensive measures of economic coercion to the organization of terrorist operations and military strikes on our territory by Ukrainian proxies," Naryshkin said at a meeting of the Council of Heads of Security Agencies and Special Services of the CIS Member States held in Samarkand. After the Nord Stream 2 bombing, the UK intelligence service is testing the limits of what is permissible against the EU, preparing sabotage in the Baltic and Black seas, the official added.
