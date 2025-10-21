https://sputnikglobe.com/20251021/uk-war-hawks-ready-to-spend-well-over-130m-on-deployment-of-forces-to-ukraine-1122994739.html

UK War Hawks Ready to Spend ‘Well Over’ $130M on Deployment of Forces to Ukraine

UK Defense Secretary John Healey claims European troops are “ready to deploy” to Ukraine within weeks — if a ceasefire is reached.

UK Defense Secretary John Healey claims European troops are “ready to deploy” to Ukraine within weeks—if a ceasefire is reached. Under these plans, British troops could join a multinational peacekeeping force, expecting to spend “well over” $130M on the mission, added the minister. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said previously that the presence of NATO allies' troops on Ukrainian soil—under any flag and in any capacity, including as peacekeepers—would be a threat to Russia, and that Moscow would not accept it under any circumstances. Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has warned that foreign forces on Ukrainian soil would become legitimate targets for the Russian military.

