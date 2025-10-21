https://sputnikglobe.com/20251021/ukraine-loses-over-480-soldiers-in-battles-with-russias-tsentr-battlegroup-1122997734.html
Ukraine Loses Over 480 Soldiers in Battles With Russia's Tsentr Battlegroup
Russia's Tsentr battlegroup of forces has eliminated more than 480 Ukrainian military personnel in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to over 480 servicemen, a tank, an M113 armored personnel carrier and five US-made HMMWV armored vehicles, 33 field artillery pieces," the ministry said in a statement. Russia's Zapad battlegroup has eliminated over 220 Ukrainian military personnel, while the Yug battlegroup has eliminated over 215 soldiers, and Russia's Vostok battlegroupeliminated up to 310 Ukrainian soldiers, the ministry said. Additionally, Russian troops struck energy and transport infrastructure facilities supporting the Ukrainian armed forces, the statement read.
