Unilateral Tariffs Under ‘America First’ Policy Seriously Violate WTO Principles

Sputnik International

The current US administration, under its "America First" agenda, has implemented a series of unilateral tariff measures. The US government's imposition of high tariffs on Chinese automobiles and auto parts seriously violates WTO rules and widely accepted trade norms.

These unilateral tariff policies mark a sharp escalation of US protectionism and unilateralism, exerting negative effects on the stability of automotive supply and production chains. They have also disrupted the global layout of the automobile industry and created new obstacles for the new-energy vehicle sector during its critical development period.The US Section 232 tariffs on imported automobiles and auto parts constitute an abuse of the national security concept, violate the WTO's principle of non-discrimination among members, and represent a blatant disregard for multilateral trade rules and the international rule of law.At their core, these measures reflect unilateralism, protectionism, and economic coercion. The US tariff policies are expected to dampen investment, create supply chain disruptions, and increase downward pressure on the global economy.The US government has pursued its national interests to the maximum through extreme pressure tactics. Disregarding the WTO's most-favored-nation principle, the US has emphasized its special relationship with the UK, setting tariffs on UK automobile imports at 10 percent, with an annual quota of 100,000 vehicles.Through pressure, the US has reached framework agreements with major vehicle-producing regions such as Japan, South Korea, and the EU. Under these arrangements -- requiring greater market access for US goods, zero tariffs on certain products, and expanded investment -- Washington agreed to impose a 15 percent tariff on automobile imports. These moves have sparked strong domestic opposition within the affected economies, and so far, the agreement has only been officially implemented with Japan.The US has been coercing other countries to exert pressure on China. During negotiations with Vietnam, Washington first introduced a 40 percent transshipment tax and imposed stricter restrictions on products containing Chinese components. The shadow of US coercion looms large behind such moves, which will further contribute to the fragmentation of global trade rules.US policies have introduced significant uncertainty into the highly globalized vehicle industry. The American auto sector relies heavily on imported components, and tariff increases have driven up supply chain costs, placing automakers under pressure from rising expenses and instability. Policy uncertainty also disrupts long-term investment planning, as geopolitical tensions and tariff-driven trade conflicts undermine the stability that manufacturers have traditionally relied upon, forcing delays in investment, development, and production decisions. To cope with the impact of tariffs, automakers are compelled to adjust their global strategies through short-term measures such as pausing shipments, raising US vehicle prices, or cutting costs.The blowback of US tariffs on its own automotive industry is pronounced. Consumers face higher costs, with prices of the cheapest American cars expected to rise by $2,500 to $5,000, and some imported vehicles potentially increasing by more than $20,000, CNN reported in April, citing data from US consulting company Anderson Economic Group. US domestic automakers have not benefited either: Ford said earlier this year that the company had already paid an extra $800 million in duties in the three months ending in June, and it expects tariffs to cost it about $2 billion this year, despite building most of its cars in America, according to media reports.The US government's trade protectionist policies, implemented under the banner of "America First," have had widespread impacts on the global vehicle industry. By imposing high tariffs and unilateral rules, these policies challenge the WTO-centered multilateral trading system, creating substantial uncertainty in global car supply chains and forcing companies to adjust their strategies. Experience shows that trade wars and tariff conflicts produce no winners, and protectionism offers no viable path forward. In today's era of deep globalization, adhering to multilateralism and pursuing mutually beneficial cooperation remains the approach best aligned with the shared interests of all countries.This article was originally published by the Global Times.

