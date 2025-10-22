https://sputnikglobe.com/20251022/democrats-push-trump-to-publicly-reject-west-bank-annexation-1122998814.html
Democrats Push Trump to Publicly Reject West Bank Annexation
More than 40 Democratic senators are urging President Trump to formally oppose Israeli annexation of the West Bank — fearing Netanyahu may test post-ceasefire limits.
"It is imperative that your Administration… emphasize its opposition to annexation," said Senator Adam Schiff in the letter.The appeal follows earlier warnings from the UAE that annexation would threaten the Abraham Accords.
"It is imperative that your Administration… emphasize its opposition to annexation," said Senator Adam Schiff in the letter.
The appeal follows earlier warnings from the UAE that annexation would threaten the Abraham Accords.