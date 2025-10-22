International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251022/democrats-push-trump-to-publicly-reject-west-bank-annexation-1122998814.html
Democrats Push Trump to Publicly Reject West Bank Annexation
Democrats Push Trump to Publicly Reject West Bank Annexation
Sputnik International
More than 40 Democratic senators are urging President Trump to formally oppose Israeli annexation of the West Bank — fearing Netanyahu may test post-ceasefire limits.
2025-10-22T03:56+0000
2025-10-22T04:26+0000
world
middle east
donald trump
benjamin netanyahu
west bank
democrats
uae
abraham accords
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/05/1116604875_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_4d4306df24abf343a45d3ed2396d724d.jpg
"It is imperative that your Administration… emphasize its opposition to annexation," said Senator Adam Schiff in the letter.The appeal follows earlier warnings from the UAE that annexation would threaten the Abraham Accords.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251014/whats-trumps-unfinished-business-in-middle-east-1122959378.html
west bank
uae
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/05/1116604875_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8dd6fe29c8db1afe3e285a71a48800a1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
west bank annexation, trump support of israel, israel west bank annexation, us support of israel annexation, democrats against israel
west bank annexation, trump support of israel, israel west bank annexation, us support of israel annexation, democrats against israel

Democrats Push Trump to Publicly Reject West Bank Annexation

03:56 GMT 22.10.2025 (Updated: 04:26 GMT 22.10.2025)
© Sputnik / Stringer / Go to the mediabankA view shows buildings and rooftops in the Palestinian city of Qalqilya in West Bank
A view shows buildings and rooftops in the Palestinian city of Qalqilya in West Bank - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.10.2025
© Sputnik / Stringer
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
More than 40 Democratic senators are urging President Trump to formally oppose Israeli annexation of the West Bank — fearing Netanyahu may test post-ceasefire limits.
"It is imperative that your Administration… emphasize its opposition to annexation," said Senator Adam Schiff in the letter.
President Donald Trump speaks during a summit to support ending the more than two-year Israel-Hamas war in Gaza after a breakthrough ceasefire deal, Monday, Oct. 13, 2025, in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt. ( - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.10.2025
Analysis
What’s Trump’s Unfinished Business in Middle East?
14 October, 14:01 GMT
The appeal follows earlier warnings from the UAE that annexation would threaten the Abraham Accords.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала