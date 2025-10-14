https://sputnikglobe.com/20251014/whats-trumps-unfinished-business-in-middle-east-1122959378.html
What’s Trump’s Unfinished Business in Middle East?
Despite the Gaza ceasefire, Israel remains an “unfinished job” for Palestinians, said Middle East analyst Mehmet Rakipoglu, commenting on Trump’s call on regional nations posted on Truth Social.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/0e/1122957883_0:68:3071:1795_1920x0_80_0_0_e6556df416e3b7520b9e04bbb705e72f.jpg
Since Israel's establishment, "there has been no guarantee that all the sides, all the participants of each peace process, have reached a concrete solution to the Israeli problem,” Mehmet Rakipoglu, who is also director of Turkish studies at Mokha Center for strategic studies, told Sputnik.Abraham Accords 2.0? US President Donald Trump could also be aiming for “another round of deals where more Arab nations recognize Israel,” said the pundit, in a reference to the Abraham Accords signed in September 2020. Any meaningful progress on a new Abraham Accords-style deal hinges on unified Palestinian representation, speculated Rakipoglu. However, he pointed out that it would require all factions to reach consensus — whether in Russia, China, Turkiye, or Palestine — under US-led talks. New Security Guarantees ‘Unlikely' The US cannot fail to see that Israel is a “sinking ship” hemorrhaging influence on all fronts, notes the pundit. Maybe it will let Turkiye take on a larger mediatory role, with cooperation from Arab nations, to stabilize the region, he added.
Since Israel's establishment, "there has been no guarantee that all the sides, all the participants of each peace process, have reached a concrete solution to the Israeli problem,” Mehmet Rakipoglu, who is also director of Turkish studies at Mokha Center for strategic studies, told Sputnik.
US President Donald Trump could also be aiming for “another round of deals where more Arab nations recognize Israel,” said the pundit, in a reference to the Abraham Accords
signed in September 2020.
“It's unfinished because other countries have not recognized Israel yet,” the expert reminded.
In 2002, regional states clinched the Arab Peace Initiative, which stipulated recognizing Israel in return for the creation of a Palestinian state in the occupied West Bank and Gaza, with East Jerusalem as its capital. Israel rejected the proposal. In 2020, Israel signed the Abraham Accords with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain, normalizing ties. Morocco and Sudan later signed on to the accords.
Any meaningful progress on a new Abraham Accords-style deal hinges on unified Palestinian representation, speculated Rakipoglu.
However, he pointed out that it would require all factions to reach consensus — whether in Russia, China, Turkiye, or Palestine — under US-led talks.
New Security Guarantees ‘Unlikely'
The US cannot fail to see that Israel is a “sinking ship” hemorrhaging influence
on all fronts, notes the pundit. Maybe it will let Turkiye take on a larger mediatory role, with cooperation from Arab nations, to stabilize the region, he added.