Israeli Parliament Approves Bill on Extending Sovereignty to West Bank

Israeli Parliament Approves Bill on Extending Sovereignty to West Bank

The Israeli Parliament on Wednesday approved in the first reading a bill extending Israeli sovereignty to the territory of the West Bank.

"A draft law on extending the sovereignty of the State of Israel to the territories of Judea and Samaria [Israeli designation for the West Bank] has been approved in preliminary reading," the statement said.The proposal, introduced by right-wing members of the Knesset, seeks to apply Israeli law and administration to Jewish settlements in the West Bank — a move viewed by supporters as a step toward formal annexation. The West Bank, captured by Israel in the 1967 Six-Day War, remains under partial Israeli military and Palestinian Authority control, and its final status is one of the core disputes in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.The bill will now move to the Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee for further deliberation.

