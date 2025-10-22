https://sputnikglobe.com/20251022/israeli-parliament-approves-bill-on-extension-of-sovereignty-in-west-bank-1123001383.html
Israeli Parliament Approves Bill on Extending Sovereignty to West Bank
Israeli Parliament Approves Bill on Extending Sovereignty to West Bank
Sputnik International
The Israeli Parliament on Wednesday approved in the first reading a bill extending Israeli sovereignty to the territory of the West Bank.
2025-10-22T14:11+0000
2025-10-22T14:11+0000
2025-10-22T14:19+0000
world
israel
west bank
middle east
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/19/1122488729_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d934d908880c290d2dc61e0877973b99.jpg
"A draft law on extending the sovereignty of the State of Israel to the territories of Judea and Samaria [Israeli designation for the West Bank] has been approved in preliminary reading," the statement said.The proposal, introduced by right-wing members of the Knesset, seeks to apply Israeli law and administration to Jewish settlements in the West Bank — a move viewed by supporters as a step toward formal annexation. The West Bank, captured by Israel in the 1967 Six-Day War, remains under partial Israeli military and Palestinian Authority control, and its final status is one of the core disputes in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.The bill will now move to the Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee for further deliberation.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251022/democrats-push-trump-to-publicly-reject-west-bank-annexation-1122998814.html
israel
west bank
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/19/1122488729_239:0:2970:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e83738a4502ec699f3dbf72286225009.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
israel, knesset, west bank, judea and samaria, israeli sovereignty, israeli parliament, itamar ben-gvir, settlements, israeli law, middle east, occupied territories, israeli legislation, foreign affairs, defense committee, annexation bill, israeli politics, palestine, israeli government, preliminary reading, sovereignty extension
israel, knesset, west bank, judea and samaria, israeli sovereignty, israeli parliament, itamar ben-gvir, settlements, israeli law, middle east, occupied territories, israeli legislation, foreign affairs, defense committee, annexation bill, israeli politics, palestine, israeli government, preliminary reading, sovereignty extension
Israeli Parliament Approves Bill on Extending Sovereignty to West Bank
14:11 GMT 22.10.2025 (Updated: 14:19 GMT 22.10.2025)
TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - The Israeli Parliament on Wednesday approved in the first reading a bill extending Israeli sovereignty to the territory of the West Bank.
"A draft law on extending the sovereignty of the State of Israel to the territories of Judea and Samaria [Israeli designation for the West Bank] has been approved in preliminary reading," the statement said.
The proposal, introduced by right-wing members of the Knesset, seeks to apply Israeli law and administration to Jewish settlements in the West Bank — a move viewed by supporters as a step toward formal annexation. The West Bank, captured by Israel in the 1967 Six-Day War, remains under partial Israeli military and Palestinian Authority control, and its final status is one of the core disputes in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
The bill will now move to the Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee for further deliberation.