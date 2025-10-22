International
Israeli Parliament Approves Bill on Extending Sovereignty to West Bank
Israeli Parliament Approves Bill on Extending Sovereignty to West Bank
The Israeli Parliament on Wednesday approved in the first reading a bill extending Israeli sovereignty to the territory of the West Bank.
"A draft law on extending the sovereignty of the State of Israel to the territories of Judea and Samaria [Israeli designation for the West Bank] has been approved in preliminary reading," the statement said.The proposal, introduced by right-wing members of the Knesset, seeks to apply Israeli law and administration to Jewish settlements in the West Bank — a move viewed by supporters as a step toward formal annexation. The West Bank, captured by Israel in the 1967 Six-Day War, remains under partial Israeli military and Palestinian Authority control, and its final status is one of the core disputes in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.The bill will now move to the Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee for further deliberation.
14:11 GMT 22.10.2025 (Updated: 14:19 GMT 22.10.2025)
View of the Church of the Nativity, in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, Friday , June 29, 2012.
TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - The Israeli Parliament on Wednesday approved in the first reading a bill extending Israeli sovereignty to the territory of the West Bank.
"A draft law on extending the sovereignty of the State of Israel to the territories of Judea and Samaria [Israeli designation for the West Bank] has been approved in preliminary reading," the statement said.
The proposal, introduced by right-wing members of the Knesset, seeks to apply Israeli law and administration to Jewish settlements in the West Bank — a move viewed by supporters as a step toward formal annexation. The West Bank, captured by Israel in the 1967 Six-Day War, remains under partial Israeli military and Palestinian Authority control, and its final status is one of the core disputes in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
The bill will now move to the Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee for further deliberation.
