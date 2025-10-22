https://sputnikglobe.com/20251022/kremlin-shrugs-off-rumors-highlights-huge-prep-effort-for-putin-trump-summit-1123000037.html

Kremlin Shrugs Off Rumors, Highlights Huge Prep Effort for Putin-Trump Summit

Kremlin Shrugs Off Rumors, Highlights Huge Prep Effort for Putin-Trump Summit

Sputnik International

The date for the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump has not been set, it is yet to be determined, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

2025-10-22T09:30+0000

2025-10-22T09:30+0000

2025-10-22T09:30+0000

world

vladimir putin

donald trump

dmitry peskov

kremlin

russia

us

ukraine crisis

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/14/1122096189_0:75:1454:893_1920x0_80_0_0_9958708c20b7a82bb56247df1bc16bfd.jpg

On Tuesday, Trump did not confirm the cancellation of his meeting with Putin in Budapest, stating to reporters he prefers to avoid a wasted meeting and will see how events develop. The meeting between the leaders was their mutual desire, the official said, adding that no one wants to waste time — neither trump nor Putin. "There is no news yet. It is clear that all of this [the preparations for the meeting] is surrounded by a lot of gossip, rumors, and so on. Much of this is completely untrue," Peskov said. The current pause requires intervention at the highest level, but it must be prepared, the official said, adding that both Trump and Putin are accustomed to working effectively and with high efficiency.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251022/szijjarto-meeting-with-rubio-to-clarify-timing-of-russiaus-summit-1122999368.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

vladimir putin, donald trump, dmitry peskov, kremlin, russia, united states, putin-trump meeting, putin-trump summit, budapest, international relations, diplomacy, russia-us talks, kremlin spokesman, summit preparations, foreign policy, political meeting, trump statement, putin news, russia-us relations, global politics