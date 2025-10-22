https://sputnikglobe.com/20251022/kremlin-shrugs-off-rumors-highlights-huge-prep-effort-for-putin-trump-summit-1123000037.html
Kremlin Shrugs Off Rumors, Highlights Huge Prep Effort for Putin-Trump Summit
The date for the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump has not been set, it is yet to be determined, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, Trump did not confirm the cancellation of his meeting with Putin in Budapest, stating to reporters he prefers to avoid a wasted meeting and will see how events develop. The meeting between the leaders was their mutual desire, the official said, adding that no one wants to waste time — neither trump nor Putin. "There is no news yet. It is clear that all of this [the preparations for the meeting] is surrounded by a lot of gossip, rumors, and so on. Much of this is completely untrue," Peskov said. The current pause requires intervention at the highest level, but it must be prepared, the official said, adding that both Trump and Putin are accustomed to working effectively and with high efficiency.
On Tuesday, Trump did not confirm the cancellation of his meeting with Putin in Budapest, stating to reporters he prefers to avoid a wasted meeting and will see how events develop.
"The date, in fact, has not been set, it remains to be determined, but thorough preparation is necessary before then, and this takes time," Peskov told reporters.
The meeting between the leaders was their mutual desire, the official said, adding that no one wants to waste time — neither trump nor Putin.
"There is no news yet. It is clear that all of this [the preparations for the meeting] is surrounded by a lot of gossip, rumors, and so on. Much of this is completely untrue," Peskov said.
The current pause requires intervention at the highest level, but it must be prepared, the official said, adding that both Trump and Putin are accustomed to working effectively and with high efficiency.