https://sputnikglobe.com/20251022/szijjarto-meeting-with-rubio-to-clarify-timing-of-russiaus-summit-1122999368.html
Szijjarto: Meeting With Rubio to Clarify Timing of Russia–US Summit
Szijjarto: Meeting With Rubio to Clarify Timing of Russia–US Summit
Sputnik International
Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said that he will meet with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday to discuss preparations for the Russia-US summit.
2025-10-22T08:53+0000
2025-10-22T08:53+0000
2025-10-22T08:53+0000
world
peter szijjarto
marco rubio
russia
budapest
hungary
us
vladimir putin
donald trump
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/16/1122999207_0:53:1344:809_1920x0_80_0_0_6eb11c87273f6676b4ea574bce12dc45.jpg
"I really do hope that during my meeting with secretary Rubio tomorrow [on Wednesday] I will have a much clearer picture [regarding the Russia-US summit," Szijjarto told CNN. It is incorrect to talk about postponing the Russia-US summit in Budapest because the date has not been set, the minister added.Earlier in the day, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that preparations for the Russia-US summit in Hungary are ongoing, nut the date is not yet clear."Preparations for the peace summit are ongoing. The date is still unclear. When the time comes, we will organize it," Orban wrote on social media.He added that the meeting will be organized when the time comes.On October 16, Putin and Trump held a phone conversation, one of the longest since the beginning of 2025. The two presidents discussed, among other things, the conflict in Ukraine. Following the conversation, Trump announced his intention to hold a personal meeting with Putin in Budapest.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251022/trump-says-will-be-notifying-about-meeting-with-putin-within-next-two-days-1122998656.html
russia
budapest
hungary
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/16/1122999207_98:0:1247:862_1920x0_80_0_0_b22915d9fa0f32f50701881a39bb7661.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
peter szijjarto, marco rubio, hungary, united states, russia, russia-us summit, budapest, foreign minister, diplomatic talks, meeting, cnn interview, international relations, summit preparations, us-hungary relations, russia diplomacy, foreign policy, putin-trump meeting
peter szijjarto, marco rubio, hungary, united states, russia, russia-us summit, budapest, foreign minister, diplomatic talks, meeting, cnn interview, international relations, summit preparations, us-hungary relations, russia diplomacy, foreign policy, putin-trump meeting
Szijjarto: Meeting With Rubio to Clarify Timing of Russia–US Summit
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said that he will meet with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday to discuss preparations for the Russia-US summit.
"I really do hope that during my meeting with secretary Rubio tomorrow [on Wednesday] I will have a much clearer picture [regarding the Russia-US summit," Szijjarto told CNN.
It is incorrect to talk about postponing the Russia-US summit in Budapest because the date has not been set, the minister added.
Earlier in the day, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that preparations for the Russia-US summit in Hungary are ongoing, nut the date is not yet clear.
"Preparations for the peace summit are ongoing. The date is still unclear. When the time comes, we will organize it," Orban wrote on social media.
He added that the meeting will be organized when the time comes.
On October 16, Putin and Trump held a phone conversation
, one of the longest since the beginning of 2025. The two presidents discussed, among other things, the conflict in Ukraine. Following the conversation, Trump announced his intention to hold a personal meeting with Putin in Budapest.