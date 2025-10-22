International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251022/szijjarto-meeting-with-rubio-to-clarify-timing-of-russiaus-summit-1122999368.html
Szijjarto: Meeting With Rubio to Clarify Timing of Russia–US Summit
Szijjarto: Meeting With Rubio to Clarify Timing of Russia–US Summit
Sputnik International
Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said that he will meet with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday to discuss preparations for the Russia-US summit.
2025-10-22T08:53+0000
2025-10-22T08:53+0000
world
peter szijjarto
marco rubio
russia
budapest
hungary
us
vladimir putin
donald trump
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/16/1122999207_0:53:1344:809_1920x0_80_0_0_6eb11c87273f6676b4ea574bce12dc45.jpg
"I really do hope that during my meeting with secretary Rubio tomorrow [on Wednesday] I will have a much clearer picture [regarding the Russia-US summit," Szijjarto told CNN. It is incorrect to talk about postponing the Russia-US summit in Budapest because the date has not been set, the minister added.Earlier in the day, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that preparations for the Russia-US summit in Hungary are ongoing, nut the date is not yet clear."Preparations for the peace summit are ongoing. The date is still unclear. When the time comes, we will organize it," Orban wrote on social media.He added that the meeting will be organized when the time comes.On October 16, Putin and Trump held a phone conversation, one of the longest since the beginning of 2025. The two presidents discussed, among other things, the conflict in Ukraine. Following the conversation, Trump announced his intention to hold a personal meeting with Putin in Budapest.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251022/trump-says-will-be-notifying-about-meeting-with-putin-within-next-two-days-1122998656.html
russia
budapest
hungary
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/16/1122999207_98:0:1247:862_1920x0_80_0_0_b22915d9fa0f32f50701881a39bb7661.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
peter szijjarto, marco rubio, hungary, united states, russia, russia-us summit, budapest, foreign minister, diplomatic talks, meeting, cnn interview, international relations, summit preparations, us-hungary relations, russia diplomacy, foreign policy, putin-trump meeting
peter szijjarto, marco rubio, hungary, united states, russia, russia-us summit, budapest, foreign minister, diplomatic talks, meeting, cnn interview, international relations, summit preparations, us-hungary relations, russia diplomacy, foreign policy, putin-trump meeting

Szijjarto: Meeting With Rubio to Clarify Timing of Russia–US Summit

08:53 GMT 22.10.2025
© Sputnik / РИА Новости / Go to the mediabankHungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto
Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.10.2025
© Sputnik / РИА Новости
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said that he will meet with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday to discuss preparations for the Russia-US summit.
"I really do hope that during my meeting with secretary Rubio tomorrow [on Wednesday] I will have a much clearer picture [regarding the Russia-US summit," Szijjarto told CNN.
It is incorrect to talk about postponing the Russia-US summit in Budapest because the date has not been set, the minister added.
Earlier in the day, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that preparations for the Russia-US summit in Hungary are ongoing, nut the date is not yet clear.
President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.10.2025
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Trump to Disclose Putin Meeting Plans Within Next Two Days
03:16 GMT
"Preparations for the peace summit are ongoing. The date is still unclear. When the time comes, we will organize it," Orban wrote on social media.
He added that the meeting will be organized when the time comes.
On October 16, Putin and Trump held a phone conversation, one of the longest since the beginning of 2025. The two presidents discussed, among other things, the conflict in Ukraine. Following the conversation, Trump announced his intention to hold a personal meeting with Putin in Budapest.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала