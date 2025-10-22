https://sputnikglobe.com/20251022/russia-open-for-diplomatic-solutions-in-field-of-arms-control-deputy-foreign-minister-1123001679.html

Russia Open for Diplomatic Solutions in Field of Arms Control - Deputy Foreign Minister

Russia Open for Diplomatic Solutions in Field of Arms Control - Deputy Foreign Minister

Sputnik International

Russia is leaving the door open for political and diplomatic solutions in the area of ​​arms control, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Wednesday.

2025-10-22T16:18+0000

2025-10-22T16:18+0000

2025-10-22T16:18+0000

world

russia

us

sergey ryabkov

new start treaty

arms control

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101560/73/1015607381_0:0:3011:1694_1920x0_80_0_0_045dba7e7d538801c87b9c4384781697.jpg

"The most relevant example is our rejection of the moratorium on the deployment of intermediate-range and shorter-range ground-based missiles in light of plans and practical steps to deploy similar weapons of American and other Western production in Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. Nevertheless, for the future, we leave the door open for political and diplomatic solutions," Ryabkov said at a meeting on fundamentals of Russia's nuclear nonproliferation policy. If the United States rejects Russia's proposal on the START Treaty, there will be a total vacuum and an increase in nuclear risks, Ryabkov said, adding that he sees no opportunity for dialogue between Moscow and Washington on nuclear nonproliferation issues right now or resumption of information exchange with the US under the treaty. Russia will handle everything, even if the US does not accept Russia's proposal on the START Treaty, and Russia's security will be guaranteed, Ryabkov said. Russia must be convinced of the sustainability of the US administration's rejection of a hostile course towards Moscow.He further noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin's idea on the START Treaty is a limited offer for the United States, designed for a limited time."If nothing happens during the year of the moratorium, then we will be able to take a closer look at what to do next. That is all. This is a limited offer designed for a limited amount of time. We hope that it will be accepted," Ryabkov said at a meeting on fundamentals of Russia's nuclear non-proliferation policy.Russia has capabilities and resources to ensure its security, Ryabkov said, adding that Moscow will not allow itself to be drawn into an arms race with the US.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250923/russia-sets-1-year-deadline-for-new-start-treaty--expert--1122840078.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia us new start treaty, start treaty expiration, us russia arms control