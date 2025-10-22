International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251022/russia-secures-ukrainian-security-guarantees-to-restore-power-at-zaporozhye-nuclear-plant-1122999514.html
Russia Secures Ukrainian Security Guarantees to Restore Power at Zaporozhye Nuclear Plant
Russia Secures Ukrainian Security Guarantees to Restore Power at Zaporozhye Nuclear Plant
Sputnik International
After difficult consultations, security guarantees were secured from Kiev to restore the regular external power supply to the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik.
2025-10-22T08:55+0000
2025-10-22T08:55+0000
russia
ukraine
russia
kiev
russian foreign ministry
zaporozhye npp
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/06/1122741399_0:115:3231:1932_1920x0_80_0_0_4b8175d3ac42fa4940f3dd69cfc01b0d.jpg
"After lengthy and difficult consultations, we were able to secure security guarantees from Ukraine, without which the restoration of the damaged power line would have been impossible," the ministry said. The ministry recalled that on September 23, a strike by the Ukrainian armed forces damaged the Dneprovskaya power line, through which the external power supply to the plant is carried out.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251004/znpp-faces-serious-10-day-power-outage--grossi-1122909178.html
ukraine
russia
kiev
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/06/1122741399_250:0:2979:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_380806fcd310a9fcab00848e8aba6fd0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, znpp, ukraine, russia, russian foreign ministry, kiev, dneprovskaya power line, nuclear safety, power supply restoration, energy infrastructure, ukrainian strike, security guarantees, international relations, nuclear plant, electricity grid, conflict in ukraine
zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, znpp, ukraine, russia, russian foreign ministry, kiev, dneprovskaya power line, nuclear safety, power supply restoration, energy infrastructure, ukrainian strike, security guarantees, international relations, nuclear plant, electricity grid, conflict in ukraine

Russia Secures Ukrainian Security Guarantees to Restore Power at Zaporozhye Nuclear Plant

08:55 GMT 22.10.2025
© Sputnik / Konstantin Mihalchevskiy / Go to the mediabankView of the power units of the Zaporozhye NPP in Energodar
View of the power units of the Zaporozhye NPP in Energodar - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.10.2025
© Sputnik / Konstantin Mihalchevskiy
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - After difficult consultations, security guarantees were secured from Kiev to restore the regular external power supply to the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik.
"After lengthy and difficult consultations, we were able to secure security guarantees from Ukraine, without which the restoration of the damaged power line would have been impossible," the ministry said.
The ministry recalled that on September 23, a strike by the Ukrainian armed forces damaged the Dneprovskaya power line, through which the external power supply to the plant is carried out.
Zaporozhye nuclear power plant - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.10.2025
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant Faces 'Serious' 10-Day Power Outage — IAEA Chief
4 October, 03:54 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала