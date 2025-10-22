https://sputnikglobe.com/20251022/russia-secures-ukrainian-security-guarantees-to-restore-power-at-zaporozhye-nuclear-plant-1122999514.html
Russia Secures Ukrainian Security Guarantees to Restore Power at Zaporozhye Nuclear Plant
After difficult consultations, security guarantees were secured from Kiev to restore the regular external power supply to the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik.
"After lengthy and difficult consultations, we were able to secure security guarantees from Ukraine, without which the restoration of the damaged power line would have been impossible," the ministry said. The ministry recalled that on September 23, a strike by the Ukrainian armed forces damaged the Dneprovskaya power line, through which the external power supply to the plant is carried out.
2025
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - After difficult consultations, security guarantees were secured from Kiev to restore the regular external power supply to the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik.
"After lengthy and difficult consultations, we were able to secure security guarantees from Ukraine, without which the restoration of the damaged power line would have been impossible," the ministry said.
The ministry recalled that on September 23, a strike by the Ukrainian armed forces damaged the Dneprovskaya power line, through which the external power supply to the plant is carried out.