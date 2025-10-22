https://sputnikglobe.com/20251022/russia-showcases-yars-icbm-launch-during-strategic-nuclear-drill-1123001015.html

Russia Showcases Yars ICBM Launch During Strategic Nuclear Drill

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of missile launches conducted during a scheduled drill of Russia’s strategic nuclear forces.

President Vladimir Putin oversaw the exercise, which tested the readiness of military command structures. All training objectives were achieved, and practical launches were coordinated from Russia’s National Defense Control Center, the Kremlin reported.The Defense Ministry published a video showing the launch of a Yars intercontinental ballistic missile from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome toward the Kura range in Kamchatka.

