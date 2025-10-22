https://sputnikglobe.com/20251022/strategic-nuclear-forces-exercise-took-place-under-vladimir-putins-leadership-1123000596.html
Russia Holds Major Nuclear Drill, Led by Putin
Russia Holds Major Nuclear Drill, Led by Putin
Sputnik International
A strategic nuclear forces drill, overseen by Russian President Vladimir Putin, was conducted with the participation of land-based, naval, and air components, the Kremlin website reported.
2025-10-22T11:21+0000
2025-10-22T11:21+0000
2025-10-22T11:52+0000
military
russia
nuclear weapons
yars
sineva
tu-95ms
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/16/1123000668_0:0:2200:1238_1920x0_80_0_0_3306f1413a1c090d9dc17923668d36a5.jpg
"Under the leadership of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, a training exercise of the strategic nuclear forces was carried out involving their land, sea, and air elements," the statement said. Russian President Vladimir Putin said the nuclear command exercise was a scheduled drill.The Kremlin reported that Russia’s strategic nuclear forces drill assessed the readiness of military command structures and the operational skills of personnel responsible for troop control.As part of the exercise, a Yars intercontinental ballistic missile was launched from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome toward the Kura range in Kamchatka. The drill also included air-launched cruise missile tests by Tu-95MS strategic bombers, and a Sineva ballistic missile launch from the Bryansk submarine in the Barents Sea.According to the Kremlin, all objectives of the exercise were successfully achieved under the supervision of President Vladimir Putin.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240522/photos-russias-tactical-nuclear-drills-aim-to-prep-for-use-of-non-strategic-nukes-1118580792.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/16/1123000668_283:0:1934:1238_1920x0_80_0_0_7440166d2060932479d08763e958d09c.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia, vladimir putin, kremlin, strategic nuclear forces, nuclear drill, yars icbm, plesetsk cosmodrome, kura range, kamchatka, tu-95ms, sineva missile, bryansk submarine, barents sea, russian military, nuclear command exercise, strategic deterrence, defense readiness, military training, russian armed forces, missile launch, nuclear forces test
russia, vladimir putin, kremlin, strategic nuclear forces, nuclear drill, yars icbm, plesetsk cosmodrome, kura range, kamchatka, tu-95ms, sineva missile, bryansk submarine, barents sea, russian military, nuclear command exercise, strategic deterrence, defense readiness, military training, russian armed forces, missile launch, nuclear forces test
Russia Holds Major Nuclear Drill, Led by Putin
11:21 GMT 22.10.2025 (Updated: 11:52 GMT 22.10.2025)
A strategic nuclear forces drill, overseen by Russian President Vladimir Putin, was conducted with the participation of land-based, naval, and air components, the Kremlin website reported.
"Under the leadership of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, a training exercise of the strategic nuclear forces was carried out involving their land, sea, and air elements," the statement said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said the nuclear command exercise was a scheduled drill.
“Today we have a planned nuclear forces training,” he said from the Kremlin’s situation center before issuing the order to begin.
The Kremlin reported that Russia’s strategic nuclear forces drill assessed the readiness of military command structures and the operational skills of personnel responsible for troop control.
As part of the exercise, a Yars intercontinental ballistic missile was launched from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome toward the Kura range in Kamchatka. The drill also included air-launched cruise missile tests by Tu-95MS strategic bombers, and a Sineva ballistic missile launch from the Bryansk submarine in the Barents Sea.
According to the Kremlin, all objectives of the exercise were successfully achieved under the supervision of President Vladimir Putin.