Russian Forces Liberate Key Settlements in Zaporozhye and Dnepropetrovsk Regions

Russia's Vostok Battlegroup took control of the settlement of Pavlovka in the Zaporozhye region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

2025-10-22T12:18+0000

2025-10-22T12:18+0000

2025-10-22T15:19+0000

"Units of the Vostok group of forces continued to advance deep into the enemy's defenses and liberated the settlement of Pavlovka in the Zaporozhye region," the ministry said in a statement. At the same time, Russia's Tsentr group of forces took control of the settlement of Ivanovka in the Dnepropetrovsk region, the ministry added.Other DevelopmentsRussia's Tsentr Battlegroup has eliminated more than 520 Ukrainian military personnel in the past day."The Ukrainian armed forces lost over 520 servicepeople, a US-made HMMWV armored vehicle, and two pickup trucks," the ministry said in a statement.Russia's Zapad group has eliminated up to 230 Ukrainian military personnel, and Russia's Vostok group of forces eliminated over 315 Ukrainian soldiers, the ministry said.Additionally, the Russian armed forces have launched a massive strike, including with Kinzhal missiles, on Ukrainian power facilities in response to terrorist attacks by Ukraine, as well as on an enterprise producing military products, oil refining facilities and transport infrastructure of Ukraine.

