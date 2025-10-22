International
Russian Ombudswoman Slams Sanctions Policy: World's Largest Violation of Human Rights
Russian Ombudswoman Slams Sanctions Policy: World’s Largest Violation of Human Rights
Sanctions are the most widespread violation of human rights and must be condemned, Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova has said, adding that they should not deter ombudspersons from striving to unite,
“Sanctions policy, as the most widespread form of human rights violation, must be condemned and should not stop us in our efforts to unite and to uphold our understanding of human rights and their protection,” Moskalkova said at the 10th meeting of the Eurasian Alliance of Ombudspersons (EAO) in Moscow.Moskalkova emphasized that sanctions policy primarily harms those who initiate it.“Nothing can stand in the way of uniting like-minded people who share the same values,” she added.The 10th anniversary meeting of the Eurasian Alliance of Ombudspersons (EAO), focused on protecting the rights of residents in remote, hard-to-reach, and rural areas, has opened in Moscow, a Sputnik correspondent reported.Starting the session, Russia’s Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova noted that the alliance was established in 2017 and has since made “significant and effective progress,” earning recognition.In her welcoming remarks, the federal ombudsperson also mentioned that another state — Sri Lanka — may join the EAO during the current session.
Russian Ombudswoman Slams Sanctions Policy: World's Largest Violation of Human Rights

09:54 GMT 22.10.2025
Human Rights Commissioner of the Russian Federation Tatyana Moskalkova
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev
Sanctions are the most widespread violation of human rights and must be condemned, Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova has said, adding that they should not deter ombudspersons from striving to unite,
“Sanctions policy, as the most widespread form of human rights violation, must be condemned and should not stop us in our efforts to unite and to uphold our understanding of human rights and their protection,” Moskalkova said at the 10th meeting of the Eurasian Alliance of Ombudspersons (EAO) in Moscow.
Moskalkova emphasized that sanctions policy primarily harms those who initiate it.
“Nothing can stand in the way of uniting like-minded people who share the same values,” she added.
The 10th anniversary meeting of the Eurasian Alliance of Ombudspersons (EAO), focused on protecting the rights of residents in remote, hard-to-reach, and rural areas, has opened in Moscow, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
Starting the session, Russia’s Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova noted that the alliance was established in 2017 and has since made “significant and effective progress,” earning recognition.
In her welcoming remarks, the federal ombudsperson also mentioned that another state — Sri Lanka — may join the EAO during the current session.
