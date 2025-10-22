https://sputnikglobe.com/20251022/sanctions-policy-the-worlds-largest-violation-of-human-rights---russian-ombudswoman-1123000364.html

Russian Ombudswoman Slams Sanctions Policy: World’s Largest Violation of Human Rights

Russian Ombudswoman Slams Sanctions Policy: World’s Largest Violation of Human Rights

Sputnik International

Sanctions are the most widespread violation of human rights and must be condemned, Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova has said, adding that they should not deter ombudspersons from striving to unite,

2025-10-22T09:54+0000

2025-10-22T09:54+0000

2025-10-22T10:06+0000

russia

tatyana moskalkova

russia

sanctions

human rights

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/16/1123000204_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_54d56074f4d1cd2aa9973f9fc899dcf9.jpg

“Sanctions policy, as the most widespread form of human rights violation, must be condemned and should not stop us in our efforts to unite and to uphold our understanding of human rights and their protection,” Moskalkova said at the 10th meeting of the Eurasian Alliance of Ombudspersons (EAO) in Moscow.Moskalkova emphasized that sanctions policy primarily harms those who initiate it.“Nothing can stand in the way of uniting like-minded people who share the same values,” she added.The 10th anniversary meeting of the Eurasian Alliance of Ombudspersons (EAO), focused on protecting the rights of residents in remote, hard-to-reach, and rural areas, has opened in Moscow, a Sputnik correspondent reported.Starting the session, Russia’s Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova noted that the alliance was established in 2017 and has since made “significant and effective progress,” earning recognition.In her welcoming remarks, the federal ombudsperson also mentioned that another state — Sri Lanka — may join the EAO during the current session.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250917/russia-defends-its-national-interests-not-subject-to-influence-of-european-sanctions--kremlin-1122800847.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

sanctions policy, human rights, eurasian alliance of ombudspersons, russia, moscow, ombudsmen meeting, international cooperation, human rights protection, sanctions violation, global unity, humanitarian law, sri lanka, eurasian cooperation, remote areas, rural rights, human rights commission, international relations, social justice, sanctions criticism, diplomacy