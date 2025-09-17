Russia Defends Its National Interests, Not Subject to Influence of European Sanctions – Kremlin
The EU continues its hostile policy towards Russia by discussing the 19th package of anti-Russian sanctions, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.
"In this case, the European Union, European countries individually, many of them continue a rather hostile line towards Russia," Peskov told reporters.
The previous 18 packages of European sanctions harmed the EU economy, and Brussels continues this destructive line, Peskov added.
"They mistakenly believe that the continuation of the sanctions policy can somehow influence the position of the Russia. Russia, which defends its national interests, is certainly not affected by these sanctions, and the last three years have eloquently demonstrated this," Peskov concluded.
There is currently no clarity on the timing of a possible new conversation or personal meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, Peskov said.
"Currently there is no understanding about the possible timing of a new conversation or personal meeting between Putin and Trump," Peskov told reporters.
Contacts between Russia and the US are ongoing through various channels, Peskov added.
"Russia and the US have every opportunity to quickly organize contacts at the highest level," Peskov said.
Russia remains open to the negotiation process on Ukraine, Dmitry Peskov said.
"We maintain our position, we maintain openness to the negotiation process [on Ukraine]," Peskov told reporters.
There is a pause in the preparation of new exchanges between Russia and Ukraine, which does not mean that they cannot be continued, Peskov said.
"We continue to declare that it is preferable for us to resolve the Ukrainian crisis through political and diplomatic means," Peskov said.
Russia consistently supports the idea of reforming the UN Security Council and adapting it to the modern realities Peskov said.
"Indeed, we consistently support the idea of the need to reform the UN Security Council and adapt the Security Council to the new realities of the new, rapidly changing era," Peskov told reporters.
Russia and its partners advocate for a "UN-centric" system of international relations in the world, the spokesman added.
"In order to reach the possibility of reforming the Security Council, we need to reach some kind of consensus. Now, when the positions of the countries and permanent members of the Security Council are so diametrically opposed, it is obviously impossible to reach a de facto consensus," Peskov also said.
The Kremlin does not consider UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' statements about possible reforms at the UN to be an attempt to revise the results of World War II, the spokesman added.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has given a positive assessment of the progress and results of the Zapad-2025 military drills, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
On Tuesday, Putin visited the Mulino training ground in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod Region to observe the main phase of the Russian-Belarusian joint strategic exercises Zapad-2025.
"Overall, the president has a very positive assessment of the progress and results of these drills," Peskov told reporters.
The drills were impressive in scale, the spokesman also said, adding that Putin made important statements while at the Mulino training ground.