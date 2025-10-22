https://sputnikglobe.com/20251022/trump-says-will-be-notifying-about-meeting-with-putin-within-next-two-days-1122998656.html

Trump Says Will Be Notifying About Meeting With Putin Within Next Two Days

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Washington would provide an update within the next two days regarding a potential summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Budapest.

"You never know what’s going to happen, but a lot is happening on that front, on the war front, with Ukraine and Russia, and we’ll be notifying you over the next two days about what we’re doing," Trump told reporters at the White House. Trump added that he believes Russian President Vladimir Putin wants the conflict to end, as does Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. "I think it's going to end," he concluded.The Hungarian foreign minister Peter Szijjarto warned of attempts by a pro-war political elite to sabotage the peace summit in Budapest.Russian Special Presidential Envoy Kirill Dmitriev confirmed that preparations for the US-Russia summit in Budapest continue.

