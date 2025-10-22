https://sputnikglobe.com/20251022/trump-says-will-be-notifying-about-meeting-with-putin-within-next-two-days-1122998656.html
Trump Says Will Be Notifying About Meeting With Putin Within Next Two Days
US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Washington would provide an update within the next two days regarding a potential summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Budapest.
The Hungarian foreign minister Peter Szijjarto warned of attempts by a pro-war political elite to sabotage the peace summit in Budapest.Russian Special Presidential Envoy Kirill Dmitriev confirmed that preparations for the US-Russia summit in Budapest continue.
"You never know what’s going to happen, but a lot is happening on that front, on the war front, with Ukraine and Russia, and we’ll be notifying you over the next two days about what we’re doing," Trump told reporters at the White House.
Trump added that he believes Russian President Vladimir Putin wants the conflict to end, as does Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
"I think it's going to end," he concluded.
The Hungarian foreign minister Peter Szijjarto warned of attempts by a pro-war political elite to sabotage the peace summit in Budapest.
"Until the Summit actually takes place, expect a wave of leaks, fake news, and statements claiming that it won’t happen," he wrote on X.
Russian Special Presidential Envoy Kirill Dmitriev confirmed that preparations for the US-Russia summit in Budapest continue.
"Amazing how strongly warmongers are afraid of the Putin-Trump Peace Summit. Dialogue for peace will prevail," Dmitriev wrote on X.