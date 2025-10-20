Putin's, Trump's Relations With Orban Led to Understanding on Summit's Location - Kremlin
10:36 GMT 20.10.2025 (Updated: 10:37 GMT 20.10.2025)
© AP Photo / Jae C. HongUS President Donald Trump, right, shakes the hand of Russia's President Vladimir Putin during a joint press conference at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Friday, Aug. 15, 2025.
Relations of Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban contributed to an understanding about the possibility of holding a Russia-US Summit in Budapest, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
"President Trump has fairly warm relations with Orban, and President Putin has very constructive relations [with Orban]. This, of course, contributed greatly to the understanding that was developed during the last phone conversation," Peskov told reporters when asked why Putin agreed to meet with Trump in Budapest.
Other statements by Dmitry Peskov:
The position of Zelensky's regime is full of contradictions and does not contribute to a peaceful settlement of the conflict;
Russia’s and Putin’s position on the Ukrainian settlement remains consistent and well known;
Full-scale preparations for the next Russia–US summit have not yet begun, comprehensive work in this direction is only starting now;
Russia believes new Putin–Trump meeting should be used to discuss bilateral Russia–US relations;
Moscow expects the upcoming Russia–US summit to offer opportunity to make progress toward a peaceful resolution of the Ukrainian conflict;
On possibility of Zelensky participating in the Russia–US summit: there are no details yet regarding the planned Putin–Trump meeting;
The issue of halting the Russia–Ukraine conflict along the front line has been repeatedly raised during Russia-US contacts.