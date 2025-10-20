https://sputnikglobe.com/20251020/putins-trumps-relations-with-orban-led-to-understanding-on-summits-location---kremlin-1122991977.html

Putin's, Trump's Relations With Orban Led to Understanding on Summit's Location - Kremlin

Relations of Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban contributed to an understanding about the possibility of holding a Russia-US Summit in Budapest, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"President Trump has fairly warm relations with Orban, and President Putin has very constructive relations [with Orban]. This, of course, contributed greatly to the understanding that was developed during the last phone conversation," Peskov told reporters when asked why Putin agreed to meet with Trump in Budapest.Other statements by Dmitry Peskov:

