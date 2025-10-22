https://sputnikglobe.com/20251022/us-conducts-first-strike-against-alleged-narco-vessel-in-pacific-ocean---reports-1123002017.html

US Conducts First Strike Against Alleged Narco Vessel in Pacific Ocean - Reports

The United States has conducted its first strike against an alleged narco vessel in the waters of the Pacific Ocean, CBS News reported on Wednesday.

2025-10-22T17:14+0000

2025-10-22T17:14+0000

2025-10-22T17:55+0000

The US military conducted its 8th strike against a vessel allegedly carrying narcotics, on Tuesday night, the report said citing two US officials familiar with the matter. This is the first operation to be conducted on the Pacific side of South America, it added. The report further noted that at least two individuals were killed in the attack. Overall, some 34 individuals have lost their lives as a result of the ongoing strikes campaign in the region since early September, it added. US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth confirmed the strike on X.Two "narco-terrorists" were killed during the strike carried out in international waters, Hegseth said. No US forces harmed in the operation, he added.In recent months, the Pentagon has been increasing the number of naval, air and land assets deployed throughout the Caribbean, in the US Southern Command area of authority. The deployment is part of a major operation allegedly on counternarcotics and counterterrorism, according to Washington.

