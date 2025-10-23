https://sputnikglobe.com/20251023/conflict-in-ukraine-would-already-be-over-if-europe-hadnt-blocked-peace-efforts---orban-1123004109.html

Conflict in Ukraine would already be over if Europe hadn’t blocked peace efforts - Orban

Conflict in Ukraine would already be over if Europe hadn’t blocked peace efforts - Orban

Sputnik International

The conflict in Ukraine would have already ended if the European Union had not obstructed the peace process, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said.

2025-10-23T12:47+0000

2025-10-23T12:47+0000

2025-10-23T12:47+0000

world

viktor orban

donald trump

ukraine

hungary

european union (eu)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/1a/1118644276_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_3add6953c0006503e3b76b8b6c93dd5b.jpg

“If Brussels hadn’t blocked the peace mission of the American president, the war would already be over. Everyone knows that if Donald Trump were president, this war would never have started. And if they weren’t preventing him now, there would already be peace,” Orban said, speaking to participants of the March for Peace.Orban added that the members of the “coalition of the willing” should rather be called “the willing to die for Ukraine,” calling it a military alliance since, in his words, “Europe is already neck-deep in the conflict.”“The countries advocating war have already formed a military alliance. With unmatched elegance, they call it the ‘coalition of the willing’ — the willing to send others to die for Ukraine. They are ready to send even more weapons and more money. They have declared the Ukrainian–Russian war their own war — and by doing so, they have joined it. They are in it up to their necks,” Orban said.The Hungarian prime minister also warned that as long as Europe keeps pouring money into Ukraine, there will be no economic growth on the continent.“European money is flowing to Ukraine like a river, and in return we get high energy prices, war-driven inflation, national economies teetering on the edge of collapse, and padlocks on the gates of once world-famous European factories. As long as this war continues, there will be no economic development in Europe,” Orban told the rally.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250327/macrons-coalition-of-the-willing-a-stealth-move-for-nato-expansion-1121698962.html

ukraine

hungary

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

viktor orban, hungary, european union, ukraine conflict, brussels, donald trump, peace process, coalition of the willing, european economy, war in ukraine, eu sanctions, military alliance, ukrainian crisis, russian war, economic inflation, energy prices, european factories, march for peace, hungarian prime minister, eu foreign policy, europe in conflict, ukraine war funding