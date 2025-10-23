https://sputnikglobe.com/20251023/german-defense-minister-admits-creation-of-drone-wall-currently-impossible-1123006957.html
German Defense Minister Admits Creation of 'Drone Wall' Currently Impossible
German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has said that it is unrealistic today to create an absolutely reliable line of defense against drones along the entire length of the eastern border of NATO.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has said that it is unrealistic today to create an absolutely reliable line of defense against drones along the entire length of the eastern border of NATO.
In September, EU Commissioner for Defense and Space Andrius Kubilius said that that the European Commission wants to implement a UAV protection project in the EU countries bordering Russia within a year. The project will be called Eastern Flank Watch and will include systems for monitoring and intercepting targets on land, in the air and at sea.
"A rock-solid drone wall that can never be penetrated is not realistic for the time being. But it could reduce the number of drones during a potential attack. Meanwhile, we would have to keep protecting the entire NATO airspace," Pistorius said in an interview with The Times newspaper out on Thursday.
The creation of a "drone wall" is a very ambitious project, but expectations should not be too high, he also said. Now all German military personnel are taught how to neutralize drones during basic training, Pistorius said.
"We have developed net-launching drones and are currently developing what you might call ‘drone-hunting’ drones ... We are preparing the procurement of laser defence systems," Pistorius added.
On October 15, Pistorius said that that the German government plans to spend 10 billion euros ($11.6 billion) in the coming years on the purchase of drones of all types. He also noted that he supports the idea of creating a "drone wall" along NATO's eastern flank, but does not consider this a priority.
On September 30, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, commenting on European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's initiative to create a "drone wall" in Europe, that as history shows, building walls is always a bad thing. On September 27, Vladislav Maslennikov, chief of the Department of European Issues at the Russian Foreign Ministry, told Sputnik, that the hysteria surrounding the alleged drone incursion into the European Union and its "drone wall" project is being inflated to justify increased military spending.