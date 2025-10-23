https://sputnikglobe.com/20251023/gold-price-up-again-as-new-us-sanctions-of-russia-add-to-global-risks-1123007090.html

Gold Price Up Again as New US Sanctions of Russia Add to Global Risks

Gold is on the uptrend again, edging towards recent record highs of nearly $4,400 an ounce, as United States sanctions against Russian’s oil companies Rosneft and Lukoil add new risk to global oil supplies and geopolitics.

US gold futures for December delivery rose $96.74, or 2.4%, to $4,162.14 an ounce on New York’s Comex by 12:00 pm US Eastern Time (16:00 GMT) on Thursday. The spot price of gold, which reflects global trades in gold bullion, meanwhile, gained $42.04, or 1%, to stand at $4,140.62 an ounce. Both Comex and spot gold rallied for nine straight weeks until last week, with futures hitting a record high of $4,398 and bullion $4,381.60. Toward the end of that rally though, profit taking began to sap at the highs in gold, introducing a late October downdraft that took prices down as much as 5% on Tuesday — their most in a day since August 2020. But the new sanctions against Rosneft and Lukoil, announced by the US Treasury Department on Wednesday, appears to have opened a new path for gold to resume its trek higher. Oil prices jumped 5% on the news.

