China’s Gold Grab: Betting Against Weaponized Dollar & US Tariffs

China’s Gold Grab: Betting Against Weaponized Dollar & US Tariffs

China is going all-in on gold, with its on-warrant holdings soaring 25-fold in 2025, to signal a decisive break from the US Empire and the dollar-based trading system, believes Swiss-based economic expert Claudio Grass.

Amid US-unleashed trade wars, China wants to "separate from the US dollar because it has become a political weapon," Claudio Grass, an expert on monetary history, economics and an independent precious metals advisor, told Sputnik.US Tariff Wars = Gold Price Hike The US administration’s raging tariff wars are “essentially a form of nationalization driven by insecurity,” emphasized the pundit. The trend to hoard gold is a fast-growing one, he pointed out, as Central Banks, with the exception of the US Federal Reserve, now hold more gold than American treasuries. BRICS’ Gold Play Against Dollar The BRICS nations are intent on side-stepping the US, and establishing their own trading hubs, and, possibly in the future, their own currency, Grass speculates. The yuan’s internationalization is still a question mark, according to Grass, but “BRICS countries might trade in yuan down the line, with gold playing a key role in boosting trust and stability in the system.”

