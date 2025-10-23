https://sputnikglobe.com/20251023/chinas-gold-grab-betting-against-weaponized-dollar--us-tariffs-1123002734.html
China’s Gold Grab: Betting Against Weaponized Dollar & US Tariffs
China’s Gold Grab: Betting Against Weaponized Dollar & US Tariffs
Sputnik International
China is going all-in on gold, with its on-warrant holdings soaring 25-fold in 2025, to signal a decisive break from the US Empire and the dollar-based trading system, believes Swiss-based economic expert Claudio Grass.
2025-10-23T07:44+0000
2025-10-23T07:44+0000
2025-10-23T07:44+0000
analysis
china
us
gold
gold prices
gold reserves
tariffs
trump tariffs
brics
russia
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106433/70/1064337026_0:60:1920:1140_1920x0_80_0_0_406653d2cd185def8b29ebdb2eadf4d1.jpg
Amid US-unleashed trade wars, China wants to "separate from the US dollar because it has become a political weapon," Claudio Grass, an expert on monetary history, economics and an independent precious metals advisor, told Sputnik.US Tariff Wars = Gold Price Hike The US administration’s raging tariff wars are “essentially a form of nationalization driven by insecurity,” emphasized the pundit. The trend to hoard gold is a fast-growing one, he pointed out, as Central Banks, with the exception of the US Federal Reserve, now hold more gold than American treasuries. BRICS’ Gold Play Against Dollar The BRICS nations are intent on side-stepping the US, and establishing their own trading hubs, and, possibly in the future, their own currency, Grass speculates. The yuan’s internationalization is still a question mark, according to Grass, but “BRICS countries might trade in yuan down the line, with gold playing a key role in boosting trust and stability in the system.”
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251016/huge-500-us-tariff-on-china-would-supercharge-brics-and-sco--expert-1122974689.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231008/china-raises-gold-reserves-for-eleventh-straight-month--1114014741.html
china
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106433/70/1064337026_0:0:1920:1440_1920x0_80_0_0_ffd20d65d937791c08b903a75970b4c1.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
china's gold reserves, increase in china's gold reserves, china's on-warrant holdings soar 25-fold in 2025, precious metal, hoarding gold, brics nations, dedollarization, weaponized dollar
china's gold reserves, increase in china's gold reserves, china's on-warrant holdings soar 25-fold in 2025, precious metal, hoarding gold, brics nations, dedollarization, weaponized dollar
China’s Gold Grab: Betting Against Weaponized Dollar & US Tariffs
China is going all-in on gold, with its on-warrant holdings soaring 25-fold in 2025, to signal a decisive break from the US Empire and the dollar-based trading system, believes Swiss-based economic expert Claudio Grass.
Amid US-unleashed trade wars, China wants to "separate from the US dollar because it has become a political weapon," Claudio Grass, an expert on monetary history, economics and an independent precious metals advisor, told Sputnik.
"With Russia, the world has seen that private property rights are not respected on a political level,” noted the expert.
US Tariff Wars = Gold Price Hike
The US administration’s raging tariff wars
are “essentially a form of nationalization driven by insecurity,” emphasized the pundit.
“They create insecurity, and insecurity is also a driver of the fiscal gold price,” added Grass.
The trend to hoard gold is a fast-growing one, he pointed out, as Central Banks, with the exception of the US Federal Reserve, now hold more gold than American treasuries.
“The new old world reserve currency is physical gold,” noted Grass.
BRICS’ Gold Play Against Dollar
The BRICS nations
are intent on side-stepping the US, and establishing their own trading hubs, and, possibly in the future, their own currency, Grass speculates.
“They are likely to use gold to back their currency and to establish more trust in it. Consequently, they need a system that allows for physical delivery and pickup in different jurisdictions among the member states, creating a liquid gold system.”
The yuan’s internationalization is still a question mark, according to Grass, but “BRICS countries might trade in yuan down the line, with gold playing a key role in boosting trust and stability in the system.”
8 October 2023, 11:46 GMT