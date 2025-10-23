https://sputnikglobe.com/20251023/lavrov-human-rights-must-not-become-a-tool-for-interference-1123003945.html

Lavrov: 'Human Rights Must Not Turn Into Tool for Interference'

Lavrov: 'Human Rights Must Not Turn Into Tool for Interference'

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov sent greetings to participants of the 9th International Scientific and Practical Conference “Problems of Human Rights Protection: Exchange of Best Practices Among Ombudsmen.”

He noted that the forum has become an “authoritative international platform” in bringing together experts from the global majority, and warned against “the politicization of the human rights agenda by the collective West and its use as a tool to interfere in the internal affairs of sovereign states.”Lavrov emphasized that discussions on human rights in the digital era should aim to form a “fair and equal system for regulating digital technologies based on the principles of the UN Charter.”Lavrov stressed that the key focus today is protecting human rights in the digital era:“We need to secure human rights in the digital realm and provide security, protecting people from cyber threats. Our activity should be based on the principles of the UN Charter and further international cooperation. I am quite sure that this time again the conference will demonstrate productive dialogue based on mutual respect and the unique cultural identity of each state. Wishing you the most productive work and all the best.”He emphasized that discussions should aim to build a “fair and equal system for regulating digital technologies based on the principles of the UN Charter.”

