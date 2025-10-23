https://sputnikglobe.com/20251023/putin-russia-implements-advanced-cybersecurity-measures-to-protect-digital-rights-1123003774.html
Putin: Russia Implements Advanced Cybersecurity Measures to Protect Digital Rights
Putin: Russia Implements Advanced Cybersecurity Measures to Protect Digital Rights
Sputnik International
Advanced methods of ensuring cybersecurity are being implemented in Russia, President Vladimir Putin said.
2025-10-23T10:36+0000
2025-10-23T10:36+0000
2025-10-23T10:42+0000
russia
vladimir putin
russia
moscow
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/15/1121905004_0:0:3196:1797_1920x0_80_0_0_4bd1b94c62a21ebe47993431d0e87bd1.jpg
Russian head of state Vladimir Putin sent a greeting to participants of the international scientific and practical conference “Issues of Human Rights Protection: Exchange of Best Practices Among Ombudsmen,” the text of which was published on the Kremlin’s website. Putin emphasized that the rapid development of information and communication technologies, including artificial intelligence, not only opens new opportunities but is also associated with serious risks.Putin expressed hope that the discussions at the conference would be meaningful and constructive, and that the proposals and initiatives put forward would be translated into practical action.He also reaffirmed that Russia is open to sharing experience and actively cooperating with international partners in protecting citizens’ digital rights.The president added that the conference is gaining increasing authority within the global human rights community. The event in Moscow brought together delegates from more than 60 countries — including national ombudsmen, government officials, experts, and legal scholars.“The central topic on the conference agenda is the protection of human rights in the era of digital transformation. It is clear that the rapid development of information and communication technologies, including artificial intelligence, not only opens new opportunities for economic growth and improving quality of life, but also carries serious risks,” he concluded.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251022/sanctions-policy-the-worlds-largest-violation-of-human-rights---russian-ombudswoman-1123000364.html
russia
moscow
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/15/1121905004_158:0:2889:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_feb79da91ca43746613afa90c2c65dc5.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
vladimir putin, russia, cybersecurity, digital rights, personal data protection, artificial intelligence, information technology, human rights, ombudsmen conference, kremlin, data security, cyber defense, digital transformation, international cooperation, russian legislation, data privacy, ict development, global human rights community, cyber risks, moscow conference
vladimir putin, russia, cybersecurity, digital rights, personal data protection, artificial intelligence, information technology, human rights, ombudsmen conference, kremlin, data security, cyber defense, digital transformation, international cooperation, russian legislation, data privacy, ict development, global human rights community, cyber risks, moscow conference
Putin: Russia Implements Advanced Cybersecurity Measures to Protect Digital Rights
10:36 GMT 23.10.2025 (Updated: 10:42 GMT 23.10.2025)
He emphasized that the rapid development of information and communication technologies, including artificial intelligence, not only opens new opportunities but is also associated with serious risks.
Russian head of state Vladimir Putin sent a greeting to participants of the international scientific and practical conference “Issues of Human Rights Protection: Exchange of Best Practices Among Ombudsmen,” the text of which was published on the Kremlin’s website.
Putin emphasized that the rapid development of information and communication technologies, including artificial intelligence, not only opens new opportunities but is also associated with serious risks.
“In our country, a comprehensive set of measures to protect citizens’ digital rights is being consistently implemented. Systematic work is underway to improve the legislative framework regulating the collection, transfer, processing, and storage of personal data, and advanced methods of ensuring cybersecurity are being introduced,” the president said.
Putin expressed hope that the discussions at the conference would be meaningful and constructive, and that the proposals and initiatives put forward would be translated into practical action.
He also reaffirmed that Russia is open to sharing experience and actively cooperating with international partners in protecting citizens’ digital rights.
“I would like to confirm that Russia remains open to the exchange of experience and to active cooperation with foreign partners in this area,” Putin noted in his message, published on the Kremlin’s website.
The president added that the conference is gaining increasing authority within the global human rights community. The event in Moscow brought together delegates from more than 60 countries — including national ombudsmen, government officials, experts, and legal scholars.
“The central topic on the conference agenda is the protection of human rights in the era of digital transformation. It is clear that the rapid development of information and communication technologies, including artificial intelligence, not only opens new opportunities for economic growth and improving quality of life, but also carries serious risks,” he concluded.