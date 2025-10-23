https://sputnikglobe.com/20251023/putin-russia-implements-advanced-cybersecurity-measures-to-protect-digital-rights-1123003774.html

Putin: Russia Implements Advanced Cybersecurity Measures to Protect Digital Rights

Advanced methods of ensuring cybersecurity are being implemented in Russia, President Vladimir Putin said.

Russian head of state Vladimir Putin sent a greeting to participants of the international scientific and practical conference “Issues of Human Rights Protection: Exchange of Best Practices Among Ombudsmen,” the text of which was published on the Kremlin’s website. Putin emphasized that the rapid development of information and communication technologies, including artificial intelligence, not only opens new opportunities but is also associated with serious risks.Putin expressed hope that the discussions at the conference would be meaningful and constructive, and that the proposals and initiatives put forward would be translated into practical action.He also reaffirmed that Russia is open to sharing experience and actively cooperating with international partners in protecting citizens’ digital rights.The president added that the conference is gaining increasing authority within the global human rights community. The event in Moscow brought together delegates from more than 60 countries — including national ombudsmen, government officials, experts, and legal scholars.“The central topic on the conference agenda is the protection of human rights in the era of digital transformation. It is clear that the rapid development of information and communication technologies, including artificial intelligence, not only opens new opportunities for economic growth and improving quality of life, but also carries serious risks,” he concluded.

